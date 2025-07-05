Read the rest of the article here, if compelled, and I vow to lighten things up around here after this post is done.

The Do Not Comply Guy article supports the thesis of McKibben and Gabriel, which I posted yesterday, here. I’ve understood this (Moloch blind spot) more or less since I read Marx and Satan by Richard Wurmbrand, (2018) and then began studying the Masons, during Covid isolation, when we all had time to grow our “conspiracy theories,” along with our loneliness.

On a lighter note:

James Perloff has written about the never to be spoken about a seminal book which posits that Hiroshima-Nagasaki were Masonic sacrificial events. I really recommend this piece, and all Perloff’s works. It’s very difficult to buy this book—over $400.





Screenshot from Perloff article about the David J. Dionisi book “Atomic Secrets:”

“Little detail" it was not a WW2 centered event. Japan had already surrendered.

Note to “Nukes Are Fake” friends: You may be correct, but, as with almost all secular science battles, the correction obscures a great crime—and an infinitely more serious deception.

A. Nukes are real. B. Nukes are fake. C. The attacks made no sense. Japan had already surrendered. Why, then? (See Perloff article)

What does this thumbs up mean? I really do not like it. I do not want to look at their thumbs, it is disturbing somehow. Why is it disturbing?

I also do not like baseball caps, at all. I like Fedoras, and many other male hats. I think farmers should wear baseball caps, and baseball players, and maybe boys younger than 14. Are they signaling or…am I on thin ice?



Mason Pride



For balance, here’s how Masons view themselves, and why you should always remove yourself fast from people who speak of a “more just and equitable world:”

(Code for another massacre incoming.)

Here’s an article from the same site, which may be AI generated, about anti-Masons in history.

Uh oh.

Now you’re Franco, Mussolini, Goebbels…because that’s who didn’t like Masons. So you had better like Masons. To be sophisticated. See them as an ambitious, elevated self help fraternity.

“My Goal Is To Be Better.”



Mine too!

Wikipedia likes them, treats them with that Admiring Mom tone of theirs:

Supreme being? How is anybody not utterly creeped out by all this on first contact?

Their white-washed PR and self-serving apologia makes them sound exactly like adult Boy Scouts:



I suggest we watch out for allowing their words, terms, labels, identifications, and word spells spill off our tongues.

I have never said or written anything about “the Jews” as a whole people or group. Not because I’m nice—I’m, not—but because the term always felt imprecise to me, and imprecision invites very bad things—a portal.

The phrase “the Jews” (whatever follows in the sentence) always feels OP-sticky to my ear, and faintly sad, energetically.

It’s not like saying: “The Armenians. Or, “The Karelians.”

“Radhanite Babylonian Bankers and their bloodline descendants” is more exact.

I’m not going to help the ADL, or AIPAC, or Congress, or Mark Levin, bring in more cash to combat “rising anti-semitism,” nor validate their endless victim hysteria.

Who was it that said Israel’s most important natural resource is anti-Semitism?

Agent Roger managed to phrase it with humor in a comment, even though most people become darkly miserable in the presence of this subject, on both sides:



”Very unfair to raise people like that.”





“We lean toward freedom. So say the white sails.”



—Tomas Tranströmer

