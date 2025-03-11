Syrian Population Protest In The Streets Against The Massacres Of Alawites And Christians; Evangelical Syrian Church Leader Interviewed, Some Media Blackouts, Some Coverage
I Don't Think Globalist Media Has Been Instructed Yet How To Cover This. Even Al Jazeera Has Not Covered It
Rest of article from The Cradle, here.
Civilians protests in Damascus:
Coverage from Eva Karene Bartlett (trauma warning.)
X video clips are blocked for most (though they are viable on my end) so I will be relying on, and linking to more traditional media sites to cover the crisis in Syria. Not unexpectedly, RT is covering it, BBC (biased and bland) and strangely, as previously noted, Al Jazeera seems to not be covering it at all.
Thousands of Syrians have taken shelter at a Russian air force base. That story here.
And here’s a solid interview with a Syrian evangelical Christian leader, on a Christian station. The interviewer in this interview still seems to think at one point in the interview that Christians are not being targeted. But the source corrects him.
A senior HTS leader has allegedly called for every last Alawite to be killed, not one to be spared.
From this article in Gulf News
Alawites, Wikipedia.
A few screenshots from the Alawites Wikipedia page:
God bless you Celia for this work
OH NO - they have been instructed all right!!!
Instructed NOT to cover it! It’s only Christian’s being massacred and we don’t rate!!