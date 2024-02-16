I waited a long time to post this film, thought about it, waited some more. The director believes that if Israelis learn their true history, they will develop compassion.

It is an absolutely extraordinary film, and very compassionate.

You feel the pain of the settlers, at the end of their lives, wondering who made them do the things they did. Wondering if they should remember, or try to, and wondering why they spent their whole lives trying to forget, but being unable to.

Ben Gurion commissioned and ordained the state of Israel on a falsified history. By design, no question about it. He had his reasons.

But it never works—to bury the truth.