I waited a long time to post this film, thought about it, waited some more. The director believes that if Israelis learn their true history, they will develop compassion.
It is an absolutely extraordinary film, and very compassionate.
You feel the pain of the settlers, at the end of their lives, wondering who made them do the things they did. Wondering if they should remember, or try to, and wondering why they spent their whole lives trying to forget, but being unable to.
Ben Gurion commissioned and ordained the state of Israel on a falsified history. By design, no question about it. He had his reasons.
But it never works—to bury the truth.
Tantura
How did the UN ever claim authority (little enough earn) over Israel, Palestine, Ottoman lands or anywhere?
The United Nations is an occupying power. (It’s really the families behind the big central banks and their oligarch friends).
Celia, I disagree, I watched this documentary twice, even though it was not easy, and I don't see the settler's pain. I see that women look at each other with some sort of knowledge they were not going to share with the person who was talking to them. They didn't tell that after they lived with Arab families for a while, on one day they changed the locks while their Arabs were at work, and wouldn't let them in their own houses. I see this horrible and painful documentary differently from you. And all the while, the Israelis had weapons that USSR organized for them to be delivered via Czechoslovakia - weapons, ammo, war planes, maybe even tanks. And what kind of weapons these fishermen had? Nothing. And in the end, Israeli killed, as these old farts say, around 800,000 -900,000 Palestinians. Who didn't present any threat to them.