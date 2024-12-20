The comments in response to my story yesterday about the time they tried to kill Lewis, my cat, in CT, are simply astounding.

I read each story today and many times tears came into my eyes.

Still the “like” button is disabled, but in any case, it’s too paltry.

“Like.”

I need many more words to choose between, to describe my responses to your comments, now and always; An embarrassment of riches.

It will take some time before I can respond as each story deserves.

Did you all catch this, in comments section, from Shona?



Shona Duncan

Shona’s Substack

“You didn't ask but ...

AVMA Guidelines for the Depopulation of Animals: 2019 Edition

https://www.avma.org/sites/default/files/resources/AVMA-Guidelines-for-the-Depopulation-of-Animals.pdf

Kissinger report for the depopulation of humans: https://pdf.usaid.gov/pdf_docs/pcaab500.pdf “

I took a few screen captures from this blood-curdling document:

The…”caring-killing paradox.”

It’s dizzying how these people come up with ever expanding nomenclature to make themselves sound refined, as they slaughter.

“Paradox,” has never been put to harder work as a word, surely.

“MASONIC FEINT” —-NEW TERMINOLOGY

Agent Roger W. left a comment, picking up on the “anti-semitism” part of my story.

I leave it here, and will write more on the subject in a future post.

“Masonic feint,” as a new term, coined by Roger, will help us a lot in the coming era.

It’s not enough to say: “There’s no left and right…”

Rather, both are deployed from each end toward the middle, for the un-seen dance Agent Roger has now named the Masonic feint.

We may even be able to get some of our friends back, in 2025.







