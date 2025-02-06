In my mind, there is no possibility of exaggerating the importance and impact of what is coming to light about USAID.



It will billow, spill, and pour out, over time. I hope people don’t dismiss all this because of their feelings about Musk, Trump or anybody else.

This Octopus was writing the very movie of the whole world’s induced, falsified “reality.” Nothing less. “American statecraft.” It controlled all media, all culture, all elections, all everything, around the world.

USAID to Soviet Union, and China, 70 years ago: “Hold my beer.”

Is this Octopus/Blob now in a net from which it never escapes?

Or is it always we who wind up in the net?

(You don’t necessarily need to answer that.)

It seems to me the full impact of the story has not begun to land on us yet.



RFK Jr. spelled it out long before this current wave of exposure; The interviewer did not react in a way one might expect, ie shocked and outraged:





This is yet another jaw-dropping summation from Mike Benz.

Blink and you miss him saying which group was the very inception, or driver: ADL. They in turn, got so many others on board, it seemed impossible to find the head or the tail.

The root parasite that demanded so much choking, tyrannical brainwashing, gas lighting, coercion, violence and censorship got its thing going with a little jet black trick accusation they called “anti-semitism.”

And I have friends who are still pro-Israel, and who scold me for not listening to Mike Benz enough. We live in schizophrenic times.

Mike Benz on how USAID cooked the Brazilian vote, and “reality,” here.

Watch her song here.

Rob Schneider says “Thank you.”