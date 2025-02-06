That Octopus (USAID) That Was Choking Off All Reality, Truth, Sanity and Joy: It's In The Net Now, So Why Are We So Glum? Can't We Rejoice Even Briefly Before The Next Round Of Despair?
You Don't Need To "Worship" Trump or Elon To Listen Carefully To Mike Benz and Other USAID Whistleblowers and Dissidents
In my mind, there is no possibility of exaggerating the importance and impact of what is coming to light about USAID.
It will billow, spill, and pour out, over time. I hope people don’t dismiss all this because of their feelings about Musk, Trump or anybody else.
This Octopus was writing the very movie of the whole world’s induced, falsified “reality.” Nothing less. “American statecraft.” It controlled all media, all culture, all elections, all everything, around the world.
USAID to Soviet Union, and China, 70 years ago: “Hold my beer.”
Is this Octopus/Blob now in a net from which it never escapes?
Or is it always we who wind up in the net?
(You don’t necessarily need to answer that.)
It seems to me the full impact of the story has not begun to land on us yet.
RFK Jr. spelled it out long before this current wave of exposure; The interviewer did not react in a way one might expect, ie shocked and outraged:
This is yet another jaw-dropping summation from Mike Benz.
Blink and you miss him saying which group was the very inception, or driver: ADL. They in turn, got so many others on board, it seemed impossible to find the head or the tail.
The root parasite that demanded so much choking, tyrannical brainwashing, gas lighting, coercion, violence and censorship got its thing going with a little jet black trick accusation they called “anti-semitism.”
And I have friends who are still pro-Israel, and who scold me for not listening to Mike Benz enough. We live in schizophrenic times.
Mike Benz on how USAID cooked the Brazilian vote, and “reality,” here.
USAID was a dumping ground for alcoholic former CIA employees with nasty hobbies, State Dept. employees, washed up agricultural consultants, academics someone owed something too, and potential intelligence analysts/CIA recruits. I saw all of that during my time in Peace Corp/Liberia.
After Peace Corps (Liberia 85' - 87'), I also spent 6 months helping a former USAID Mission director's wife, weed the USAID Library's collection for the first time in 30 years... to remove the seminal USAID project documentation from public view. We were lorded over by a bitchy woman who made sure those documents were not formally removed from the collection, but transported to a different "storage" room "across the street." I worked in the library too.
A couple of my PC friends went to work for USAID. I told them it was nothing but a farce full of corrupt people doing nothing but wasting taxpayers' dollars. Like the Agriculture consultant I met at the USAID Guesthouse in Monrovia who was afraid to go outside for fear he would catch something and get sick.
A lot of ex-patriots put us up occasionally to help us save money when we went to Monrovia, and get information on what was going on in country where they were terrified to go. There was one guy who taped PC volunteers staying at his home in Monrovia, while they were using the showers. He ran co-axial cable from cameras in the bathroom, out the window and into his bedroom where the recorder was set up. He stored them on VCR tapes and labelled them "Basketball Tapes." And then there was another guy at USAID who was a 100% barely functioning alcoholic, who had another similar person working upcountry he was supposed to be supervising and that guy had "gone bush" and was lost in the sauce.
By the time I got home, I refused to continue in my degree, ever work overseas or in the complete fiction of International Aid. Several of my fellow volunteers continued on to be very successful doing just that... but knowing the insane level of corruption in "international aid", I doubt they had any long term impact, and probably hurt a lot of people instead. If anyone doubts my comments here, please read the book "Road to Hell" by Michael Maren. It was written about Save The Children in Somalia by a former Peace Corps Volunteer turned journalist. It could have been written about almost any development organization anywhere. Do not ever donate to international "aid." Even the potential recipients no longer want it.
But with all of that said below. I see a larger pattern unfolding here. Trimming or even dissolving USAID is part of an overall consolidation of power and control. Just like the 8 Billion people on earth needed to be reduced to 1 Billion by 2050 or sooner, the organizations currently comprising the satanic MIIC - Military Industrial Intelligence Finance Complex must also be reduced and restructured.
Remember, there are what, 60 top financial elite families out of 500 or so? I am not the expert on the families but I know they are behind all of this. The topmost being those who control the parasitic US Federal Central Reserve Bank:
The Rothschilds Families of Paris and London (the controllers; $400 – $500 Trillion immeasurable net worth)
The Israel Moses Seif Family of Rome (Vatican?)
The Lazard Family of Paris (control the European Union/European Central Bank)
The Warburg Family of Hamburg
The Kuhn Loebs of New York Family
The Goldman Sachs Family (Wall Street controllers)
The Rockefeller Family (Eugenicist architects of global de-population)
The Lehmans Family
The 8,500 corporate controllers (the DAVOS-Bilderberg-CFR-Tri-Lateral set), some drawn from the families, some not... need to consolidate everything they are doing into a more coherent power structure, in order to maintain control over it and not allow it to implode via factional infighting.
There are 17 intelligence agencies with DARPA driving most of the bus from the Pentagon. There are hundreds of privately outsourced and hugely evil SAPs or "black" Special Access Programs. Since 9/11 turned on the cash spigots, private contractors now control a huge amount of this activity. And of all of the players, those private contractors have created the largest interface with organized crime to do the dirty work. In short, t's a monolithic, barely controlled or out of control, byzantine organizational structure that only the "IT Guys" are going to be able to rein in... but they will do it for their handlers purposes - which I believe are purely satanic.
The DOGE is the former Administration's "Digital Services Division" renamed. It already had network management capability in it's former role of helping federal agencies with "cybersecurity."
Trump isn't creating anything new with the DOGE. He's just re-purposing another department.
IT Billionaires are being inserted at the top of every intelligence and military agency that has lost program control to it's private contractors. Why put an IT billionaire over the largest public agency complex with the most massive payment system at the Social Security Administration, right when the parasites at the "federal" Reserve CENTRAL Bank (run by the satanic BIS - Bank for International Settlements) want to force a global monetary restructure "The Going Direct Reset"? Why only billionaires at the top of all these public pyramids? Who do they serve, really? Those who helped them become billionaires?
Remember, if you chart the number of US businesses by their gross revenue, you will discover that the magic number is $100 million in Annual Gross Revenue (or "Receipts" as Census.gov calls them). Why in 2007, did only 20,000ish out of 7 million US domiciled businesses, occupy the revenue level above $100 million? I haven't charted it with today's business data. In 2010, the 2007 data was all census.gov had...
So USAID was the low hanging fruit. An easy target for trimming the info distribution-collection and money theft tree. That's all it ever was. Now let's see what they do with the 17 agency intelligence complex.