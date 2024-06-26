Interview with Julian Assange, Part 1, 2011

Note: This tweet below is stark and categorical. I include it as an exhibit of one perspective—not because I “believe it.” Why does Vorhies write “Generally Flynn?”

Lots of strange people and events, including Pamela Anderson, (Oct 17) who visits Assange and “feeds him a vegan sandwich.”

There are people on the internet who believe Anderson killed Assange with this vegan sandwich. Why do they think that? He’s clearly alive.

But it demonstrates the depths of hysteria, complexity, rumor, madness and static around all things Assange.

Why did Lady Gaga visit him, in a witch’s hat?

Why did Assange try to warn Hillary Clinton of impending Wikileaks emails being published, and why did he say they were not responsible? Also, why did he have his assistant call and make it sound like Hillary Clinton would take his call—knew him?

All in this clip from the (super bizarre) Laura Poitras documentary, Risk.

She’s strange too—but that’s for another post.

Can somebody tell me why is this whole story so utterly bizarre?

Here’s what John Shipton wore today, in an interview, indoors:



The Assange Op has been messing with my mind all day but I had work to do on the book so I broke away and decided to deal with it later.

It’s extremely elaborate. Part of me wants to just turn and run. I think it is a radical over- simplification to say “Assange is an intel agent” but not because anything much bodes against it. Merely because it’s much more strange, gluey, and infected with too much MK-Ultra stuff to reduce it to some kind of John le Carré situation.

I think it has roots in the unimaginable—the way the CIA/Manson story does, and it would likely take at least a decade to put the pieces together.

Every time I tried to review any footage, image, language, of anybody connected to this, or him, I came away feeling more creeped out, zero reassured.

I tried to make my misgivings my own, at least. There are many solid, sober deconstructions one can find—this one for example.

Josephine Cashman on X is also an Assange skeptic, if that’s the word.

And the trusted James Delingpole.

Today I felt myself also tumble, more or less, into this camp, (or point of view,) and it was disorienting to say the least.

I always got sort of legacy media vibes from all things Wikileaks, but I was such a sitting duck, and rube, when they published The DNC Files in 2016 (was it?) that I believed Wikileaks was some kind of radical truth loving brainchild of traumatized Julian Assange, who I took to be an outcast and relatively pure soul. I still think he might be.

Since I’ve been examining all the images, gestures, clothes, word choices of all the players today, I feel suddenly like—no—we’re just inside yet another PSY OP.

An OP about press freedom that doesn't seem to have any bearing on what we are dealing with on a daily basis.

The US Supreme Court ruled today that the government can censor Americans on social media. The Assange crowd does not seem to speak to any of these catastrophes—only to the case of Julian himself.

I will be writing a few pieces, with my observations about said players, and their attire, especially as pertains to colors and Monarch, but I want to begin with an open-air effort to even grasp some basics:

Where Is Assange’s Mother?

If Assange did not know his biological father, John Shipton, why was he on the tarmac, with Stella, Assange’s wife, while his mother, Christine, was nowhere to be found. In addition, she is apparently banned on X?

From Wikipedia:

Assange was born Julian Paul Hawkins on 3 July 1971 in Townsville, Queensland,[28][29] to Christine Ann Hawkins (b. 1951),[30] a visual artist,[31]: 34 and John Shipton, an anti-war activist and builder.[32] The couple separated before their son was born.[32] When Julian was a year old his mother married Brett Assange,[33][34][35] an actor with whom she ran a small theatre company and whom Julian Assange regards as his father (choosing Assange as his surname).[29][36]Christine and Brett Assange divorced around 1979. Christine then became involved with Leif Meynell, also known as Leif Hamilton, whom Julian Assange later described as "a member of an Australian cult" called The Family. Meynell and Christine Assange separated in 1982.[28][31][37]

Here’s an excerpt from Assange’s autobiography, in which it sounds like his family was hounded by this Leif guy, but never in the cult—always outran him, and it.

This begs the question: Why was this cult member so obsessed with the Assanges?

Did Julian pretend he was not in the cult, but he was—or is this the true story?

Excerpt:

[End of Excerpt]

I was also perturbed that Julian Assange did not speak at all, at the press conference. I understand that he’s exhausted but it added to the overall sense of a bunch of weird people pulling off an OP, and maybe he’s the central victim, for all we know.

Stella Assange’s press conference.

Tomorrow I’ll tell you all the things that struck me wrong, about this clip, alone.