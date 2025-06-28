The Besserwissers In Our Midst: If You Are Over 33 Years Late To An Opposition Movement--Consider A Modicum Of Humility
It's Easy Now, It Pays, It Draws Crowds, Generates Hero Worship, Seems Radical. And Is Historically Illiterate: Peter Duesberg Not "Honest And Forthright" Enough For Some, Who Sacrificed NOTHING
Signatories here. Go ahead, start squealing, go running around, go post your superior radicalisms, your trendy demolitions that could have been done better 30 years ago. Go ahead. Try to erase history. There’s no other way you will be able to shine superior radical contrarian light on yourselves. You’re gleaming and perfect—now that you’ve had 33 years to wait on the sidelines polishing your points of view.
You fail to even be intellectually honest enough to address that there WAS a war, that countless people DIED fighting this, were destroyed fighting this, committed suicide fighting this, had children and loved ones murdered fighting this.
You can’t erase history. You were not there—and that’s fine.
By all means, carry on, and demonstrate your malicious erasure of well documented history. Breathe heavy, attack people, with fake names, 33 years too late, and build little bully kingdoms. Use a fake name and say Kary Mullis did not invent PCR. Beat the crap out of people.
And guess what?
History does not budge.
Kiss Peter Duesberg’s ass. Kary Mullis’ too.
AND 2,895 others, listed with their actual names, here, who risked everything, and mostly, lost everything. Only for you all to show up 33 years later and dictate how it should have been done.
Class acts: “And who might you be to do so?”
😂
I'm not returning to this thread. I've wasted enough of my life on these assholes. I have info on them that would shatter their micro cult followings in 5 minutes if I released them, so they would be wise not to provoke me. I mean emails that speak of wanting to torment and murder some in the Duesberg camp. Homophobic vitriol that would curl your hair. Fantasies of murdering the scientifically impure. And worse.
Might take this post down because it always only leads to more rabid bats mangling history with narcissism that knows no bounds.
And of course, the arriviste bullies peddle the malicious lie that David Crowe sabotaged the Parenzee trial.
The Perth Group walks on water.
Stefan Lanka is fine. It's not his fault this cult started murdering history, defaming even the dead.
Peter AND Kary got strokes. Kary 2019, Peter 2021. David Crowe dropped dead from sudden cancer 2021.
To say these bully children have no clue what went down is an understatement. Science had nothing to do with it. It was murder, murder, murder.