

Signatories here. Go ahead, start squealing, go running around, go post your superior radicalisms, your trendy demolitions that could have been done better 30 years ago. Go ahead. Try to erase history. There’s no other way you will be able to shine superior radical contrarian light on yourselves. You’re gleaming and perfect—now that you’ve had 33 years to wait on the sidelines polishing your points of view.

You fail to even be intellectually honest enough to address that there WAS a war, that countless people DIED fighting this, were destroyed fighting this, committed suicide fighting this, had children and loved ones murdered fighting this.



You can’t erase history. You were not there—and that’s fine.



By all means, carry on, and demonstrate your malicious erasure of well documented history. Breathe heavy, attack people, with fake names, 33 years too late, and build little bully kingdoms. Use a fake name and say Kary Mullis did not invent PCR. Beat the crap out of people.

And guess what?



History does not budge.



Kiss Peter Duesberg’s ass. Kary Mullis’ too.



AND 2,895 others, listed with their actual names, here, who risked everything, and mostly, lost everything. Only for you all to show up 33 years later and dictate how it should have been done.

Class acts: “And who might you be to do so?”



