The Case Against Despair: "Don't Spread Despair Because That Creates The Environment For The Spells."
The Blessings Of Being Canceled: Owen Benjamin Gets The Last Laugh:
“I can’t remember a conversation I’ve enjoyed more.”
—Tucker Carlson
“I can’t remember a conversation I’ve enjoyed more.”
—Tucker Carlson
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When I worked for GE as a vendor slave, I came across https://despair.com/collections/posters. OMG. We laughed so hard. It fit everything we were sufferring through absolutely perfectly. When people quit, we would give them a memento from that website... which happened often because our turnover was 70% in the first 6 months.
At IBM and GE I sufferred through the corporate brainwashing fad of "team building events and exercises." We saw our bonuses disappear, whenever the team building motivational consultants began their annual trek to our offices from wherever they were based.
In my desperation to get out of these sordid events, I would politely say, "I came here to do a job and earn a living to the best of my ability. I am kind to my co-workers re-gardless. But I did not come here to become psychologically intimate with my co-workers, and they didn't either." Everyone agreed with me. It was all grin and bear it from start to finish.
And I would still be exspected to particpate in the consultants ridiculous games. None of it was ever fun or enlightening. It all felt coercive and brainwashy (if you let it).
The case against despair thus presented is utilitarian or consequentialist. In other words, it is a weak case. Owen can do better than consequentialism!
Speaking of despair, remember the three Delphic maxims: know yourself, nothing in excess, safety brings ruin.
These old sentences or phrases have different renderings. I have also found the last one translated as "security, then ruin" and "a promise becomes a betrayal".
These days all acts of despotism are rooted in the ideas of safety and security. Not surprisingly, we see many ruinous trajectories in the skies, and even on the ground.
Despair has one solution: hope. We can know hope is a good thing because all the worst people on the internet write and speak against hope, in communion with old Marxist doctrine.
Speaking of Marxism and despair, it's inevitable to speak of narcissism. I hate writing the word, so I will be using the abbreviation n8m instead (because there are eight letters between the initial 'n' and the final 'm').
So what's up with n8m? I believe the power class promotes n8m for its own benefit, because n8m makes people weaker, devoid of any moral fortitude, incapable of opposing domination. The attacks of Marxism against families are essentially the same as cursing people with n8m. Another example is the destruction of superior education: universities are not about knowledge, but about the self-aggrandizement of the so called students. And I could go on with a bunch of other examples, but it's unnecessary.
So, n8m is a tool to control tools.
The tool of tools, pardon my Hebrew.
Back to tragedy and hope, and good intentions and despair, and in conclusion, people need to listen to the sound of music or something. For example, the planets number 4, by Gustav Holst: youtu.be/rQpAJK-voWM