The Case Made For Usha Vance As Handler And Pilgrims Society Operator: Aim4Truth Exposé
The Media Outlet Aim4Truth stands for American Intelligence Media: Christians Addicted To Truth
Aim4Truth article here.
The Truth Barrier is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
386 page primer on Pilgrims Society here.
Here are the first few pages:
Note:
Pretend we are at an airport gate and only some people are being notified, first. Here’s my boarding call—Group 3 and 2:
If you have been a reader of this periodical for between 2 and 3 years, I invite you to consider upgrading to a paid subscription.
I want The Truth Barrier to grow into a magazine that can assign and pay writers consistently. It has begun, in 2024, but I have debts to pay off first, so am in “pause” mode again.
Money makes me uncomfortable. Why?
In my life, from the beginning, money was the same as anger. Money was why everybody was angry. So I have to do these abstracted things to try to grow TTB, to assuage my anxiety.
Tom is always saying “Shake the can,” and I am always saying, “I can’t. Maybe later. Can we change the subject?”
I finally agreed (in a dialogue with myself) to politely ask groups 2 and 3, meaning you have been reading TTB for either two or three years and now feel ready to become a paid subscriber.
(Tom, does this count?)
Thanks everyone!
CF
The Truth Barrier is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
In my opinion, democracy is designed to always bloom into a totalitarian form. Whether we call it fascism or anything else is irrelevant, because that flower's stench corrupts anything.
This notion of "DEMOCRACY BAD" is very and painful for many. They reject it away. But is the truth. What good people want to see in democracy, which is justice and hard limits to worldly powers, is not there and was never there. Sadly, it was another swindle.
Good find Celia. Vance’s Theil and Ramaswamey connections were bad enough and now add in this, good grief.
Happy to be a paid subscriber as your work is worth every penny.