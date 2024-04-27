This is a somewhat disjointed post. Bear with me—

Hello friends, and happy spring—

I’ve been mute, self-muted, in recent days. A few of you picked up on it, and wrote me, which made me once again realize that yes, we are “all connected,” and all the “information” is in the morphic fields between our hearts.

Pieces I had spent days writing were abandoned, as “fossilization” and self-doubt kicked in.

There were two big shocks to the heart this past week, two deaths that affected people close to me, and in turn, it made me realize I didn’t like what had happened to my heart. [Not “close to me,” but “closest” to me.]

I’ll keep it simple and just say: I’m approaching my heart like a stranger I once knew, and trusting it.

When I finally came back to Church yesterday, the tulips all over New York seemed to be extra bright, and I took pictures:





(The pigeon pictured was courting the pigeon flying off. Poor guy. He was over-eager— She got fed up. I watched them for some time.)

This is a rather famous stanza, from Louise Glück, that I heard first in a poetry workshop over 25 yearsbago—(not entirely sure I have done the line breaks or punctuation correct:)

“In childhood,

I thought that pain meant

I was not loved;

It meant I loved.”

—Louise Glück

This is a similar idea:

“But we see these things from the wrong perspective;

A heap of stones,

instead of the face of the Sphinx.”

—Tomas Tranströmer

The Epoch Of The Heart

I see the heart as a work horse. Or a burro—donkey.

I had to look up the name of Don Quixote’s horse.

Don Quixote’s horse “Rocinante:”



Rocinante (Spanish pronunciation: [roθiˈnante]) is Don Quixote's horse in the two-part 1605/1615 novel Don Quixote by Miguel de Cervantes. In many ways, Rocinante is not only Don Quixote's horse, but also his double; like Don Quixote, he is awkward, past his prime, and engaged in a task beyond his capacities.[1][2]

Rocín in Spanish means a work horse or low-quality horse, but can also mean an illiterate or rough man.

—Wikipedia

Earlier this week, Sofia sent me this Gregg Braden interview, and suggested I listen to it. She said it has a three minute breathing exercise that I would benefit from, and that I should listen in increments.

At the 1 hr 16 minute mark, Mr. Braden speaks of how we were never allowed to mourn after what he calls “the pandemic,” for all we lost. This unresolved mourning, in turn, caused our brains, collectively, to imagine a future that is very dark, and from which we can not escape.

So true, so important.

Here is what I’m thinking:

The theme of today’s Zoom call, link posted below, is: “Imagine.”

This “imagine” happens through the hopeful heart, and the “brain” is asked to quiet down for a bit.

If we were able to hear our hearts, what might we hear, and following that, what might we dare imagine, however small?

Let’s talk about all this.

I believe, to put it in as few words as possible, that if we purify our hearts, we can live.

[Please overlook the titles! I would never listen if I only saw these titles. New Age people never stop abusing words like “power,” “potential,” “unlock” “superhuman” etc.]

We will create our own vocabulary, as we go.





ZOOM TODAY, WHAT TO EXPECT:



The Zoom call will begin at 1 pm EDT. I will open the Zoom room at noon, and anybody who wants to come early can do so. I can’t be there right at 1, but Sam and Bryan (I think Bryan is able to be with us today) will be moderating, and Sofia will open with a poem she wants to read. I’ll get there soon after 1, at some point.



Warmly welcome all!

ZOOM LINK BELOW:



