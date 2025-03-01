Every day is another incredible development, requiring hours of research to just break even.

“Project Ukraine” has exploded before the eyes of the world, so spectacularly, that one could (at least in a novel) make a case for Zelensky being a double or triple-agent, working against his Crown and Euro-masters.

Nothing like this has ever happened, people, including The Duran team, are saying.

European “newspapers” are wondering if the world has ended, (because Zelensky didn’t deliver the US to WW3 with Russia, and has now alienated President Trump fully.)

When Mother Europa has had her refracting self glorious mirror shattered, well, there’s histrionic hell to pay.

Two, first, from Sweden, who are a little too easy to pick on:



Translation: “Was The TV Crash The End Of The World?”



Subhead: “This Can Be A Sign That Europe’s Greatest Dread Is Being Fulfilled.”





Second, the uber-globalist editor of Sweden’s biggest newspaper Dagen’s Nyheter, Peter Wolodarksi, predictably aghast, and declaring an end to all US-European relations.

Translation:

“A Shameful Assault On President Zelensky In The White House….Not Only Ukraine Has Lost The Friendship With The United States—All Of Europe Has.”







Pro-War Euro-Media filled with similar synchronized indignation, out of all context, like hysterical women whose wigs were pulled off in the market square.

The Zelensky-Trump-Vance brawl clip in the WH yesterday is already a shock historical artifact. Zelensky did provoke it, and drew out the angry bull in Trump, when he threatened the US with a future war, if we don’t agree to…go to war with Russia.



It was a very visceral moment, and I agree with Duran’s Alexander Mercouris that it was demonstrably real, and not, as tedious people suggest, “staged theater.”

Mother Europe did not see that as “bullying,” since Golden Child is perfect in her eyes.

Clip here.

But I sense that Golden Child is sick of overbearing Mother Europe, and wants to go back to playing piano on TV with his nether regions, which made him strangely happy.

Poor Golden Child—what is he to do? Everybody bullies him for absolutely no reason. Russia invaded Ukraine, they persist in insisting, with no provocation, despite former NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg putting it on the record for them, how NATO’s expansionism unleashed the war.

Whose idea was this place America anyway? They lack all European refinement and their President speaks like a 24 inch kick drum with the padding pulled out. Why isn’t he wearing tight, Euro-blue suits, small, frameless glasses, and speaking as boringly as we do, Euro drones ask?

I spent a few hours this morning reading up on the long history of near peace agreements since this war broke out in Feb. 2022. Many shocks that should be remembered today.

Chief among them, how former UK PM Boris Johnson (and the Biden administration) pushed Zelensky back into the war, after one such agreement (Istanbul, spring 2022) that had the initial signature of the head of the Ukrainian delegation.

Biden’s people and Johnson’s people denied it, and if you want to read the mind numbing nuances of what really happened in Istanbul, you can read this.

Meanwhile, here are horse’s mouth details from a former Zelensky aide who was present:





The UK (Imperial) press of course judged it “more complicated.”

Headlines on the right side of this image, are from today, and my reading is that Zelensky himself is way more deferential to America this morning than indignant Europa. This is also evident in his fascinatingly incoherent interview with Brett Baer on FOX. (Worth listening to in full.)





Guardian walks back Boris Johnson’s Churchillian hatred of peace, and scuttling of the 2022 peace settlement Putin stated had been signed by the head of the Ukrainian delegation here.

Take note of this image, on the right. Paroxysms of rage in Europa, because of Trump’s “bullying,” of the Golden Child*, Zelensky, who must be treated as the incarnation of Western Heroica and love of “democracy,” though he holds no free elections and has banned opposition parties in Ukraine.

“…at some point, you need to have elections too.”

—President Donald Trump

Link to Putin short here.

I took this clip from a panel discussion on a Chinese funded media channel, with our friend Vladimir Golstein as one of the panelists. British panelist gets very hot under the collar by the end, and the German scholar’s words were unintentionally comical.



”There is sort of an energy and a speed that the Europeans can barely cope with..”

Look again at the Guardian headlines of today:



”A spectacle to horrify the world,” no less.



”Free world needs a new leader,” says EU foreign chief after Trump Zelensky row.



How about this one: “Diplomacy dies on live TV as Trump and Vance gang up to bully Ukraine leader.”



In a “newspaper” (‘government by journalism’) in the actual country (UK) whose one time Prime Minister (Boris Johnson—) again— stopped an initialed peace agreement from moving forward, by pulling Zelensky out of it, when even he was ready to sign.

President Trump should call out, shame, and bitch slap in absentia former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. And let the rest of us break free of all myths about the EU being a thing created to keep peace in Europe, leave alone NATO.

This is one of many harrowing videos of Ukrainian men being kidnapped off the streets and sent to the killing fields of the un-winnable war the EU Cappuccino set are so enamored by.

The woman in red is the man’s mother.



Clip here.

Another “mobilization,” kidnapping video here.

Other videos purport to show Ukrainian women setting themselves on fire and even blowing themselves up, in protest over the kidnappings/forced mobilizations of their men.

It could have been over in the spring of 2022—three years ago.

From RT.com, today:

David Arakhamia was his name.

There is ANOTHER hidden shock bomb I encountered in studying the history of all the scuttled and sabotaged peace agreements. (Which, by the way, eerily fit the pattern of what Darryl Cooper told Tucker Carlson Winston Churchill did during WW2 to scuttle peace.)

It is this:

Did you know that one of Putin’s demands that Zelensky balked at was the de-nazification and banning of fascism in Ukraine?

I’m enjoying Vladimir Golstein’s postings on FB:



*The Golden Child is a highly favored child in a family, whose can-do-no-wrong status enables the family unit to inflict injustice and hurt on the others.

