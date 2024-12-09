“One of the awful facts of our age is the evidence that the world is stricken to the very core of its being by the presence of the unspeakable.”

Thomas Merton, 1965

I just listened to this Mike Benz presentation, “The History Of The Intelligence State.” Because it has visuals of formerly de-classified top secret memos, it can be taken as history, though we can’t know why Mike Benz is being permitted to reveal all this now, nor who he really “is.”

Listening to this will clarify, I think, the depressing fact that all of our earnest efforts for most of our lives to react to geo-political events, and/or cultural shifts, movements, and PSY OPs, has been a tragic waste of time.

It’s not “news,” but the full horror is now clear.

The CIA is behind Everything—all media, (in all countries,) all “elections,” assassinations, even music, popular culture, religious leaders, protests movements, even poets (when they existed)—it’s frankly beyond comprehension.

It’s a global wrap-around perception industrial complex, and generator of itself. That self is a dead thing. And we are always (as most of us feel, and have long known) merely observing its lifeless, lying propaganda reels, in a theater with no exits. The lies have overtaken the minds of most of our friends and in many cases family, our communities.

The only power we have then, is the power to generate “movies” of our own making. With these husks that we have become, having been conditioned, battered and assailed since we learned to speak or read. We have to take whatever remains in us that is still alive and good, and build new worlds of meaning, which this rapacious octopus can’t touch.

This Benz presentation will at least liberate us from wondering how they pulled it all it off.

The “Frankenstein Monster” as Benz calls it, came into formal creation in 1947/1948.

Here’s the not very long presentation.