2:20 am.

I’m posting again.

I’ll keep it short. A story like we all have day in day out, here’s the latest:

My friend and housemate Doug (Lewis and I live in his house) flew to California 5 days ago, so excited, to visit his cousin, who, after being healthy as a horse all his life, had an incapacitating stroke after shots and is now in a wheelchair.

Doug…