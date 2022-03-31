The FBI Has No Idea Where The Hunter Biden Laptop Is
"The FBI doesn't know where Hunter's laptop is?! They seized it!" --Bernard B. Kerik
I just watched Tucker Carlson this interview with Congressman Matt Gaetz.
WHAT DID I JUST HEAR? They falsely accused Gaetz of being involved in child trafficking? Why can’t he SUE them into oblivion?
Link to video here with FBI’s lobotomy in full display.
FBI clearly has actual robots working for them.
And here’s Gaetz applying the same excellent questi…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.