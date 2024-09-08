Link to article with more information here.

“Anything which distorts your biofield will deplete your life force and scramble internal signaling your cells rely upon to maintain resonance. What is true of clothing is true also of food storage, cooking methods etc. (Steiner taught about this.) Microwaved food intake is obviously the most dangerous and synthetic. Your biofield extends from within the trillions of atomic nuclei composing your billions of cells all the way out to distant space via a deluge of subconscious beliefs and feelings. Pendulums and special vibratory rods can help the average person identify which clothing and other materials are toxic, neutral or beneficial for them.”



—Dr. Nicholas Corrin