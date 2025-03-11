Editorial note: When I write something, it’s a good beginning, but the way I see it, it gets worked through until it becomes something clearer and brighter, by way of the “comments” (we need a better word.) The exact metaphor is sea glass, which I just discovered has its own subculture. (See link.) I want to do this more often, but the form (Substack) goes against it, because each post is like a boy throwing a rolled newspaper at a door in the 1950s with a thud. It’s a form of electronic intrusion, and I don’t want to post too many things and annoy people. So the end result is an editorial injustice. Countless pieces of sea glass that don’t get published as posts, but should. Only because it all gets away from me, I’m overwhelmed, and I have to limit the sheer number of posts. I comfort myself that the comments section is still public and published, even without my re-framing. When I published Peter O’Toole’s hilarious bar story yesterday, I meant to cast him as British, not Irish, as his Irishness has been disputed (by the Irish.) Edward Flynn’s writing here brings out Britishness, as distinct from the Orwellian swill coming out of Starmer’s London. We aim to stop the tide of cheap, mimetic thought forms, slow it way down, and give people, events, and nations the kind of fine brush stroke details they deserve, which counter the mirthless technocrats, and journalists who have stopped even trying to tell a human story.

To that end, here’s what Edward wrote:

—Celia Farber

England used to swing like a pendulum do. I’m reminded of Peter’s wife, Sian Phillips … her portrayal of Claudius’s Gramma Livia terrorizes me to this day. Somehow Britain’s endlessly fascinating, incredibly rich, ceaselessly ironic and often perfidious history works its way into Peter O’Toole’s priceless, ironic, dry humor. He is not perfidious, of course, one of the greatest of all time, but perfidy has reared its ugly head again: the elites are up to their old tricks. I read a piece about Australian and NZ cavalry charging the machine guns of Beersheba. WTF were they doing in the Middle East? What were the Irish doing at Gallipoli? Dying for the Queen? Is Starmer the new “Queen,” if you know what I mean?

What now? Tommies supposed to die in Ukraine? It’s time to say “No” to the wicked City of London and the Crown. One of those Hazelnut gizmos would leave a nice neat hole in the ground where City of London used to be. A new paradigm in British history is about to emerge that repudiates the queer leadership dedicated to mind control, forced vaccines and child trafficking. All engineered to wipe out the ancient culture. Where are the rosy red cheeks of the little children? Were they shot up with COVID injections?

A popular revolt is brewing in background. “Britons never never never will be slaves”. As they say, if you vote in a leftist government you may have to shoot your way out.

The heart of Britain resides in their literature … ideas and values we will share with them forever. Their great actors are its stewards. Themes of social comment churn throughout … the evil of the elites cannot long hold up to the will of freeborn Britons. I’m romanticizing but hopeful. Hope they are up to it.

Here’s a line from Shakespeare; “Let York o’erlook the Town of York.” Our daughter delivered that line in a student play … and scared the hell out of the audience.

May Starmer and Macron o’erlook their respective capital cities.

—Edward Flynn

