Share this postThe Highly Anticipated Dr. David Martin Interview On InfoWars Is Outceliafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherThe Highly Anticipated Dr. David Martin Interview On InfoWars Is Out"We have a commercially interested group of sociopaths who want to make money while killing people. That's the bottom line." Celia FarberJun 19, 202416Share this postThe Highly Anticipated Dr. David Martin Interview On InfoWars Is Outceliafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther4Share(I have not yet watched it—wanted to get it out asap.)Interview here.16Share this postThe Highly Anticipated Dr. David Martin Interview On InfoWars Is Outceliafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther4SharePrevious
.
The Idea Of A Virus
Is Itself A Virus.
Self- Replicating
In The Presence
Of A Susceptible Mind.
Until Proven
It’s Just An Idea After All.
.
This website has a lot of Martin's videos, all worthwhile and exceptional IMO