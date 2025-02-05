The Jaw-Dropping Exposure Of "USAID" (One Of Its Names,) That Is Already The Octo-Mom Of ALL Previous American Political "Scandals"—The Tip Of The Iceberg Is Above Water—Dems Screams Fall On Deaf Ears
In 2023, USAID Funded "Training And Support" For 6,200 Journalists, and Bankrolled Media In 30 Countries (That We Know So Far) Jamie Raskin Says USAID Fights "Disease, Corruption," And FOR Democracy!
Elizabeth Warren: “Elon Musk is seizing power from the American people.”
Where Have I Been?
Yesterday and today, one cat fell off roof, was found, OK, no bones broken, but bloodied from a battle, two cats had surgery today, including aforementioned cat—all cats home and resting now, and I'm breaking into the USAID story late but FASCINATED.
The top video (AP) says it all, by itself. The Jimmy Dore segment is excellent.
Betsy and Thomas (American Intelligence Media) have years on this “story” and in this clip, they break down the history of USAID and other tentacle organizations, and make the case that Trump is demolishing “Deep State” in the manner he knows, namely targeted, precise demolitions. This does not include Gaza, which I’ll write about separately.
And Mike Benz—-
Fell Off Roof?
Cats don't generally fall off roof tops.
If there is a pause in the demolition of what Mike Benz calls The Blob, I’ll use it to tell you the whole story, since it ended well, and contains some life lessons.
Meanwhile:
I'm glad your cats (and you!) are okay, Celia!
Since you were out of the loop a bit yesterday, I wanted to make sure you saw the bombshell (I only reserve that word for truly momentous information) document prepared by Debbie Lerman and Sasha Latypova and simultaneously released by numerous dissidents on February 4, the five-year anniversary of the EUA and PREP Act declarations that initiated the COVID operation:
• “The COVID Dossier”: https://margaretannaalice.substack.com/p/the-covid-dossier
They compiled the military and intelligence community's global coordination of COVID messaging, propaganda, and policies—the most important takeaway being that COVID was not a public health event but a military and intelligence operation. The dossier presents a simple, fully linked list of the military and intelligence actions taken in key Western countries to unleash COVID tyranny and the democidal injections.
In another era, wouldn't Samantha Power be guillotined?