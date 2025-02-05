“Put me on the hog train.”



—Barry Farber

Clip here.



Elizabeth Warren: “Elon Musk is seizing power from the American people.”

Where Have I Been?



Yesterday and today, one cat fell off roof, was found, OK, no bones broken, but bloodied from a battle, two cats had surgery today, including aforementioned cat—all cats home and resting now, and I’m breaking into the USAID story late but FASCINATED.



The top video (AP) says it all, by itself. The Jimmy Dore segment is excellent.



Betsy and Thomas (American Intelligence Media) have years on this “story” and in this clip, they break down the history of USAID and other tentacle organizations, and make the case that Trump is demolishing “Deep State” in the manner he knows, namely targeted, precise demolitions. This does not include Gaza, which I’ll write about separately.

And Mike Benz—-







Fell Off Roof?



Come to think if it, I may be insulting one of my cats, (Alexander)—he might not have fallen, but rather, gotten into a rooftop brawl when I accidentally locked him out by closing the bedroom window. Cats don’t generally fall off roof tops. And Alex is like a cross between a cat, a squirrel and a monkey.

If there is a pause in the demolition of what Mike Benz calls The Blob, I’ll use it to tell you the whole story, since it ended well, and contains some life lessons.



Meanwhile:

