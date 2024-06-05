“For 2 million years we were not monsters and destroyers. It’s just one activity that wrecked us. The one thing: Agriculture. I could not absorb this, as a vegan, because I needed my diet to be the wonderful, peaceful, animal happy, sustainable food, and it’s not. It’s the worst thing humans have done to the planet. We need to restore these eco-systems. It’s the only hope that we’ve got.”

Q: “If you want to do the most killing, do a vegan diet?”

A: “Oh yeah. 200 species are going extinct every

single

day.”

Lierre Keith, The Vegetarian Myth: Food, Justice and Sustainability

Lierre Keith, writer, radical feminist, food activist, environmentalist: website here.

Had you all heard of Lierre Keith?

I had not, despite years in carnivore as well as regenerative farming “spaces.” Now she has overtaken my mind, for the past three days, since I began listening to her recent crop of interviews by carnivore influencers.

Certainly, she thinks in what you might call extremes, and was at some point (maybe still is) a feminist “abolitionist” as well as opponent of the woman erasing trans movement (no argument, of course, there.)

I don’t want to muddy the waters, and do a false assessment of this woman’s mind, because when I hear somebody (to my ear) this brilliant, I assume they hold eccentric positions, and I tune in to the gold. I don’t worry. As you know, I am a believer in “fruitful errors,” meaning even if she does “get some things wrong” (for which I have no evidence) that’s fine. We’re adults. And she’s moving the most important of all needles—the entire root cause of all the propaganda, separation, and pain that engulfs us as a species: Farming, food, family planning, and the “planet.”

I want to anticipate that some of you will ask why I “trust” somebody who is still a catastrophist, believes in global warming (for totally other causes than the ones cited by the cabal,) uses the word “viruses,” and believes there are too many people on the planet to feed, (unless we bring back lots of ruminators, and fast.)

The reason I “trust” her is that I trust her. I learn from her. She’s taking it all apart and putting it together in a (for me) brand new way. I can follow her mind, even into areas where I thought I knew better, but she has changed my mind. I now feel that I understand why, in fact, we are facing catastrophe. Global warming dissidents, just like AIDS dissidents, are a bit blockish. They are missing the big picture and the deep picture. They grab a tail or a tusk and speak of it for 20 years. No big picture.

Lierre Keith is talking about a “big picture” that entails all.

I am stunned at what she is saying; It’s a complete paradigm shift for all sides, and I believe “truth” not only “sets us free” but unites us. Removes the false moral divides—returns harmony. There is nothing to be angry about or ague about—no game of “who’s right?”

That said, I anticipate some turbulence, for she does remove the moral case for veganism, and that makes me frankly deeply nervous. Countless people reside in that moral/protective shell and have for decades. What happens when it gets removed?

And what if she’s wrong?

Many vegans certainly think so. In the interest of “balance,” here a vegan attack/critique of Keith’s 2010 book. It did not dissuade me. You can read the comments also, to get a sense of the battlefield.

I 100% concur with Keith that a vegan diet is dangerous—I just did not know it was also a deadly ecological disaster. I thought it was at least more “humane.”

I was wrong. I didn’t really listen, about soil. It is everything, and it can’t be cheated indefinitely.

And here’s another author I ought to have known about:





NOW I UNDERSTAND, fully, the globalist targeting and irrational hatred of cows.

I am doing a fair amount of stamping around before I get to it, because I want to impress upon you the importance of hearing a paradigm shifter, without resistance—without feeling the need to correct and adjust along the way. Instead, to allow the whole wave of the new idea, let it crash over us, and then, over time, we will use what we learn and keep going.

Paradigm shifts are wonderful and messy.

I’m going to post two recent interviews here.

The second one, the one with Dr. Chafee, is one of the the most illuminating interviews I have ever heard. (He does almost no talking.)

Paradigm Shift: Lierre Keith’s interview with Dr. Chaffee

I’d purchased a stick vacuum cleaner, this was yesterday, and was pushing it around, listening to Lierre Keith’s interview with one of the main carnivore MDs, Dr. Anthony Chafee. Stopped many times to take notes and a few times I was so moved I need to sit down, turn it off, and cry.

It was a feeling of not only plain horror at the depth and breadth of the food production lies, (no, I don’t fault vegans, they are generally kind/ethical people who did not study eco-systems or living systems or symbiosis) but also joy over the miracle of life, symbiotic, and the secret symphony between all living things. The stunning fact that it is precisely free roaming ruminants and only free roaming ruminants (like buffalo, bison, cows, etc) that can, to use a tired phrase, save the planet.



That can bring back soil, grass, trees, water, and all the species that live therein.

She speaks of a paradise lost, when life in North America was so fecund you could sit on a rock and hear the unbroken sound of buffalo herds thundering past you, for four days.

Before the Nakba of industrial agriculture. And wait till you hear the story about WW2, nitrogen, bombs, and “food.”

I plan to write her a fan letter.

I know people have had this experience a lot, especially since 2020: Discovering a voice, a person, whose message just “blows you away” and you want to send the interview to everybody;

Or somebody.

You just feel like every single thing you used to believe has been adjusted, replaced, and/or illuminated.

I used to think, and have frequently written, that vegan or vegetarian was definitely more moral and ethical but, yet, for me (and countless others) it was not survivable. I hung my head, and felt gratitude that vegan friends did not reject me.

Now I realize there is little that is more destructive to all life on earth than non animal agriculture, mono crops being of course the known evil. We knew some of this. But for me, listening to Keith, a symphonic tragic truth comes through like those buffalo herds even if—and let’s grant this—she “might be exaggerating.”

She is, of course, very obscure compared to the social media cadre of multi-millionaire men in fitted black t shirts who speak of “micro-biomes” and bacteria— the perfect human diet and so forth. The ones who never question their own insights, and attract millions of “followers.”

What we find is that the most brilliant voices often say something nobody else is saying.

[Like Juri Lina and the history of Masons and fake Bolsheviks.]

I have protested here in the past to the dangerous cliche that “…the truth is probably somewhere in the middle,” that afflicts so many discourses.

I’ve never known truth to hang out in the middle of anything. [See: The Structure Of Scientific Revolutions, Thomas Kuhn.]

Her Time Was Waiting For Her, Perhaps

Keith, whose book came out in 2010, and who was attacked, and stalked, including physically, by militant vegan/animal rights groups, has been lifted forth in recent years, by the emergence, post Mikhaila Peterson, and of the carnivore “community.” She still has to live with a pack of giant dogs for protections against physical assaults by professional vegan activists. Once they threw pies laced with hot peppers at her—her book distributors can’t rep her book at book fairs because they get physically assaulted by vegan activists.

Keith is an animal lover. In no fibre of her being is she saying “Animals don’t matter.”

I think if you listen to her, you will see that we have been (once again) stuck in a false dichotomy: “A. Love animals, don’t eat them, B. Eat animals, and betray them, selfishly.”

I never considered that agriculture itself is deadly to all animals and all living eco-systems—rice crops being among the worst.

Why? Because think about it. Who lived in that soil? Who lived in that field? To support “veganism” is to (once you really confront reality) ignore bio-diversity and symbiosis/symbio-genesis and submit to the doctrine of sterility.

My former guilt has been replaced by sorrow and rage—a great deepening of contempt at the health wrecking effects of the vegan cult, especially on the young, and especially girls, who comprise the majority of vegans. I’m more worried about vegans than I am about vegetarians—who have more of a time buffer on their side.

To eat no animal fat is to literally destroy your brain. Your brain needs fat. Your nerves, neurotransmitters, need the cholesterol sheaths for the very signals of functioning.

“I was suicidal all the time when I was a vegan,” Keith says in the Chafee interview. So she thought becoming more “pure,” was the answer, and she kept going—unable, unwilling, to consider that her fundamentalist mindset was killing her. She says she used to start crying when she couldn’t find her wallet.

I have vegan friends who tell me about devastating eczema—a condition which plagued me as a child. I say nothing. What can I say? I will sound, to them, like a monster, and it is already a miracle that vegans and carnivores can be friends.

We can’t lose more friends. I appreciate that they don’t reject me. But I would respect vegans and vegetarians more if they said: “It’s not a healthy diet. I just need to do it anyway. I won’t eat animals.”

I have to believe that Gary Null eats sardines.

It’s Personal

Even writing the sentence about eczema brings back the memory of what it felt like to have such deep itching that seemed to go to the bone, and could not be quelled by anything. In my case, I was deeply malnourished due to family strife, kidnapping dramas, displacement, and poverty—we ate cheap food, never meat. If we ate protein it was once a week, and it was KFC. (Every Friday night.) And my mother did sometimes fry chicken—this I do remember.

(Chicken is not a high nutrient food.)

When we moved to Sweden I was 11, in charge of feeding us for 100 SKR per week. (About $10.) I learned to cook, as it was my chore to plan meals, shop and cook, serve dinner every night. I never ever bought meat—everything was cheap carbs, macaroni etc. And before I actually learned how to cook, my main trick was to flavor said macaroni with soy sauce, heaven forbid. As a child in NYC, I vividly remember eating Lucky Charms, with milk. But I also remember what I came to crave: Liverwurst.

Before the age of 7, I had asthma, eczema, was emaciated, was hospitalized with clinical malnutrition, and lost almost 1.5 years of school (over the following years) from repeated bouts of double pneumonia that kept me bed ridden. This is not to slight my mother, who I loved deeply, but she brought me Swedish Fish (the candy, I mean) in bed, during these pneumonia bouts. In Sweden, our lives stabilized enough for me to see a dentist, which was an outright Nakba, for me. 11 large mercury fillings in a span of 4 months. Health collapsed completely—allergies so extreme I had blisters inside my eye lids, had to put yellow ointment inside my eyes all the time, was effectively blind, and eventually placed myself on an Ann Wigmore zero dairy diet, centered on shredded carrots, blueberries, wheat grass, and some grains. This elimination diet did actually bring relief, for a time. But I include this passage in order to let you know I don’t think “diet” is trivial and I don’t want people—as Keith also says, and I believe her—to suffer just because nobody wants to say anything to anybody. I wish somebody had informed us, me, that I needed meat and fat. I now believe I have been clinically malnourished my entire life.

We all have our stories. We are just now realizing how our lives were bound and

I expect the best, most ethical vegans in our midst to actually admit Keith is right, even if they then elect to continue to stay vegan or vegetarian.

Lierre Keith, to make matters even more intense, is a lifelong radical feminist, and lifelong radical environmental activist. She was a vegan for 20 years until she nearly died, describes herself as “half dead,’ and says she did “permanent damage” to herself. She says she felt awful all the time, and was suicidal and had no functioning nervous system the whole time she was vegan.

She is very clear:

If you’re a vegan or vegetarian, do not lose your ethical stance, for it is good. Your care, compassion—it’s good. You are good. But when your health fails, it won’t help you to migrate to “raw vegan,” then fruitarian, the finally breatharian…never allowing yourself to see the truth that you are malnourished. She has great and detailed compassion for this mindset, which she held herself for 20 years. If you listen to her, you are listening to somebody who was vegan for 20 years and carnivore for two. She is on your side. She places industrial agriculture at the root of all the earth’s torments, including famine, species extinction, climate change (which she has an explanation for, right or wrong) and war. It’s all the war, she says, of depleted, farmed soil—wreaking aggression, and death to your neighbors, and then on from there. Buy grass fed meat from local farms, and know that those animals also helped restore life, as they lived, as all life, is meant to serve life, and to deny the life/death cycle is to serve death more than life.

Fertile land filled brimming with life becomes, in the end, a desert, and the last protein, she says, to land in cooking pots is human. Cannibalism. Why? Because all agriculture is unsustainable in the long run. I hope I am doing her ideas justice.

[She has a spiritual brother in D.H. Lawrence, who detested the industrial revolution, and the advent of modern agriculture. He always wrote about how it was nothing but a death machine. Now I finally get what he was picking up on. (See St. Mawr, in particular.]

Through her own self-awareness of her former fundamentalist radical vegan, activist “green,” save the planet mindset, she seems to have broken into a field of truth so utterly vital, I’m too mesmerized to quibble about those things. Better to say, I actually think her “radical” activist lenses and proclivities are part of why and how she can condemn agriculture so powerfully and wind up with a thesis I am not aware anybody else has generated. Though yes, there are regenerative farming voices, like that guy…what’s his name. He’s terrific but I can’t recall his name. Starts with an S.

If only Lynn Margulis were alive, she would have been the first person I sent this to. She would, I feel certain, have loved Lierre Keith, for what Lierre Keith is saying about symbiosis, cooperation of life bio-systems, and eco-systems.

Let’s try to get though this with minimal trauma, and just discuss, respectfully: Could Lierre Keith be right?

Here’s the book she cites as a must read: Buffalo For The Broken Heart, by Dan O’Brien.

Video interview #1 and #2—Both have misleading headlines in my opinion. The headlines reduce Keith’s message to something trivial by comparison. [Very few people know how to title their YouTube videos, or their articles! I would like to teach an online course on this subject.]