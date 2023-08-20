Mayor of Maui, complete with Hawaiian shirt, gets rebuked: “How many children are missing?”

He says, seemingly exhausted: “I don’t know.” Minor bickering ensues.

https://twitter.com/DrewHLive/status/1693119056633807198?s=20

We underestimate the theatrical, all the time.

We dare not suspect how much could be (mind control) theater.

Let me see if I understa…