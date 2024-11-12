The Moral Duty To Nourish Comedy In Times Like This
The Spread Of The Trump YMCA Robot Dance
I just find myself so amused by this whole thing, the Trump YMCA dance, and people’s interpretations of it.
Somebody said recently that the song is about gay orgies?
No idea, but America is a land where ironies grow like skyscrapers.
I’ve said before: Our American popular culture, in all its wild irreverence and many surprises, is the best protection we have against despotism.
The street has more power than we usually acknowledge.
Now, humor is very individual, and you may not find these clips funny. But…I do.
Dance! Dance! Dance! [Compilation clip]
Clip here.
I saw The Village People in California few years back. When YMCA came on, there wasn’t one person in the audience who didn’t get up and dance. Young and old were shimmying. Watching Trump dance puts a huge smile on my face.
The first time I heard and saw YMCA was on American Bandstand, I was in 6th grade. We didn't know it was a gay Anthem. It had a good beat and you could dance to it.