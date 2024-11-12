I just find myself so amused by this whole thing, the Trump YMCA dance, and people’s interpretations of it.

Somebody said recently that the song is about gay orgies?

No idea, but America is a land where ironies grow like skyscrapers.

I’ve said before: Our American popular culture, in all its wild irreverence and many surprises, is the best protection we have against despotism.

The street has more power than we usually acknowledge.



Now, humor is very individual, and you may not find these clips funny. But…I do.

Dance! Dance! Dance! [Compilation clip]

Clip here.