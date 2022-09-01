The Nobel Prize That Was Given To A Scientist Primarily For Not Being Bob Gallo. He Did Not Believe HIV Was The Cause Of AIDS, And In 1997, He Made A Full Confession (If you read carefully)
The Fossil Record of The Great War Will Now Have To Start Producing Fragments, As Arrivistes Seek To Abort The History Of the Virus Existential Matter
“How absurd it all seems, without any proof.”
Pete Townshend, (song: “1921” Tommy.)
It’s one of the iconic quotes of the 30 year HIV war, which began in 1987, and fell to the enemy, (was lost) in 2008.
”I repeat, we did not purify.”
—Luc Montagnier, Nobel Laureate, “co-discoverer” of “HIV.”
The incredibly bizarre description of LM’s 1/4 Nobel prize for dis…
