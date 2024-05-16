The Oxylate Great Awakening: If You Are Unwell, And You Eat A Lot Of Raw Veggies, Nuts, Green Smoothies, Etc, You Truly Must Start To Learn What "Superfoods" Are Actually Doing To Your Body
My Favorite Sally Norton Interview: "Superfoods Is A Great Marketing Ploy."
“It’s stunning how much harm I caused myself in the name of “good health”
@aleksandrazimpel8097
“I damaged my gut on this kind of diet so severely that I thought I was going to die. My doc couldn’t figure it out, my blood test was always excellent hehe. Once I found meat again (after 25 or so years) I healed quickly but for years couldn’t have any raw salads or raw veggies. But sauerkraut (rediscovered again) was amazing healer. thank you for the podcast, it’s always good to rediscover stuff.”
This is just misinformation and not helpful. There are so many different reasons people develop digestive issues and it’s very individualized. There are ways to reset metabolism and gut health. We want to strengthen our systems, organ and glandular function to create a healthy immune system that is not hyper-reactive to nutrient rich foods.
simplyhealthyu.com
Go back to the very beginning of these illnesses. The gut issue begins with the food and drink both parents consume as well as the good foods they don't consume. It is connected to the vaccines given to people beginning within 24hrs of birth. It also is connected to cesarean births not vaginal births as well as not allowing the umbilical cord blood to completely drain into the baby before cutting.