The Redeemer: RFK Jr. Joins Forces With MAGA; Breaks The Sound Barrier, Tells America The Truth About Slow Genocide By Poison, To Roaring MAGA Crowd; AND Trump Says He Will Release JFK Files
The TWO Most Powerful, Redemptive American Liberty Movements Are Now Joined, Like Two Dynasties, Each Completing And Expanding The Other. Some Speak Of Timeline Jump, Dare We Be Optimistic? Yes.
"I Felt That If I Refused This Opportunity, I Would Not Be Able To Look Myself In The Mirror, Knowing That I could Have Saved Lives Of Countless Children, And Reversed This Country's Chronic Disease Epidemic.”
—Robert F. Kennedy Jr. , August 23, 2024
”Today, RFK Jr. became the Kennedy they stole from us.
On November 5th, America will become the nation they stole from us.”
—Chase Geiser
American Dreamers
Cynics, you’ll have your day. But today belongs to the believers. Hillary’s “basket of deplorable,” after all, are “MAGA,” not the man only—Donald Trump. He is the force that brought them (us) from invisibility to visibility. For this reason, I refrain from Trump dismissal/disdain because I refuse to dismiss myself and so many countless millions who are like cockroaches to the DNC, the billionaire globalist communist set. Please don’t accuse me of being “duped” by Trump. His flock is the story. The crowd is the story—always.
We will deal with everything, including “Warp Speed.” Nothing is beyond transfiguration and redemption, if we just keep our wits about us.
What is it that “believers” believed in?
Something that transcends the vast collection of reasons not to believe in anything.
I’m not among those who kept the flag in sight. I was depleted, flagging, running on empty— had lost all sense of north, south, east west. I had no idea what might possibly happen that could possibly be good. On the horizon I saw only unbridled DNC criminality and narcissistic cult propaganda.
The miracle is called the “miracle” because it has no runway, no path that makes it plausible.
I consider this a miracle.
I think it is possible Donald Trump will open his eyes to the whole, horrific truth about “vaccines” including the one he considers one of his greatest achievements—the worst of them all.
All I Know
The Pharma-woke DNC Monkey Pox Covid HIV cabal is in misery right now. I've been waiting for a moment like this for a very very long time, (35 plus years) and am going to jubilate even at the risk of being mocked and scolded.
I think Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s speech was electrifying: For its realness, its exactingness, and lack of all performative deflection, euphemism, or self-serving theatrics.
It was quietly Scorched Earth.
I felt a sense of God’s choreography in it all.
I think the “It’s all part of the plan, they’re all in on it together” argument has been delivered a body blow, maybe a death blow. But those people will absolutely never take yes for an answer. They permit no optimism or enthusiasm.
Both Trump and RFK Jr. remain irredeemable in their eyes.
Me, I’m beginning to see something I never saw before. A story that goes so far back, its seeds planted so long ago.
Who, and what, killed JFK?
Who, and what killed Robert F. Kennedy?
What does this have to do with this moment, this election?
Maybe: Everything.
“You intended to harm me, but God intended it for good to accomplish what is now being done, the saving of many lives.”
Genesis 50-20 NIV
“The moment that won the Presidency.”
At the end of this clip, RFK Jr. describes his realization that the CIA scripted Covid and scripts all “pandemics.” I remember this moment vividly, the moment he really saw behind the curtain, from a text group I was in with him. Regardless of chapter titles in his book, The Real Anthony Fauci, going to press as he was having this realization. You may recall the brawl we had about all this here at TTB. I’m still roiled. Cynical Smart Set wants you to worship them because they see how dark everybody who seems like a good guy really is. And they peddle and Trust Nobody grift, their collections of dots.
RFK Jr. by contrast actually wants to stop poisoning children, and puts his life on the line, every day; 17 years.
Let’s distinguish between adolescents and adults. Let’s not ask for perfect people, but for people whose voices we can hear, because they speak as themselves.
The Kennedys are of a classical, patriotic mindset. They’re not inversionists.
I’m always trying to find the right words.
“And I don’t think I’ve ever introduced anybody that got applause like he just got.”
—Donald Trump, August 23, 2024
Incredible entrance. (Not sure about the Foo Fighters song.) (Unless it was planned to psychologically incapacitate the pro-vcxx rock and roll set, starting with Dave Grohl. Rest In Peace Taylor Hawkins.)
Celia, as I watched Trump introduce RFK Jr at the rally, and heard his words, heard him explain how they came to this agreement, then listened to the things RFK Jr said, I was extremely moved and brought to tears. Finally, leaders talking about the deep state and how they are poisoning us, and how they are responsible for all the assassinations, and that Trump will fully release the JFK files, and work with Bobby to Make America Healthy Again. I am happy that they have seen who the common enemy is, and will work together to destroy them.
The new America First Unity Party.
Oh my God, I cannot believe what I am reading.
I respect that it is your opinion, Celia, on your substack, but I am appalled and frankly quite sickened.
A REDEEMING TEAM?
From the man who brought you warped speed????
From the man who has staunchly allied with Israel and called the Palestinians the most pampered people in the world???
It's about time Kennedy talked about the pharma corruption because he all but deserted that message from the time he started his campaign - which sends me emails twice a day asking for money.
Mother of God.
I have written many times in comments that I thank God I started to listen to Kennedy in April of 2020. I watched and listened to every single interview on every single channel. I became a member of CHD. I bought his book, gave it to friends.
I applaud all of his past work and his yeomans work at CHD, along with all the others at CHD.
I attended his campaign announcement in Boston. Spoke to tv interviewers and said "GIve him a chance! Listen to his message!" Which at the time was about the systemic corruption.
This is all politics as usual and the fact that people cannot see that is beyond me.
This woo hoo is as bad as the woo hoo for Kamala on the other side.
I'm just stunned.
They both support Israel. Remember folks? The country with one of the biggest lobbying arms in the world?? Not one word of sympathy or defense for the Palestinians?
(and that is not anti semitism. that is anti ANY country having that much power in the United States of America. Will Kennedy stop THAT?)