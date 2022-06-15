The Road Less Traveled: Hope In The Time Of Medical Tyranny
Don't Try To Make Hope "Realistic." It's An Insult To "Hope."
Come In
As I came to the edge of the woods,
Thrush music — hark!
Now if it was dusk outside,
Inside it was dark.
Too dark in the woods for a bird
By sleight of wing
To better its perch for the night,
Though it still could sing.
The last of the light of the sun
That had died in the west
Still lived for one song more
In a thrush's breast.
Far in the pillar…
