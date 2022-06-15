Come In

As I came to the edge of the woods,

Thrush music — hark!

Now if it was dusk outside,

Inside it was dark.



Too dark in the woods for a bird

By sleight of wing

To better its perch for the night,

Though it still could sing.



The last of the light of the sun

That had died in the west

Still lived for one song more

In a thrush's breast.



Far in the pillar…