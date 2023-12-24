“I know it's Christmas when my family starts blasting this.” (YouTube comment)

One of the ways I study Spanish is through children’s songs sung in Spanish; A few weeks ago I came upon this song that I found so delightful.

Paula, my daughter in law, when I played it, said it’s Carmen’s (her mother,) favorite Christmas song.

So then I thought “aha! I’m not crazy.”



Christmas is a frequency of… innocence, I think—that’s why it’s so important to people. Not because of the “commercialism.” It’s about the loving, hopeful souls of children.

It’s also a really hard day, for so many people. Millions of people just have to white-knuckle through it. I hate the fact that it’s that way, but it is that way. Still, Christmas miracles are real. Feel free to share any of yours, in the comments section.

I want to wish you all a nice Christmas, and thank you, each and all, for lending me the blessing of your attention and respect. In 2024, we will really go places. I will explain what I have in mind in the coming days. In the meantime, all my love, Merry Christmas, from all of us in Granada!!

The Donkey of Bethlehem

Canción de Navidad

Christmas Carol

(Spanish)

(English)

Con mi burrito sabanero, voy camino de Belén.

Con mi burrito sabanero, voy camino de Belén.

Si me ven, si me ven, voy camino de Belén.

Si me ven, si me ven, voy camino de Belén.

Tuquí, tuquí, tuquí, tuquí,

Tuquí, tuquí, tuquí, tu,

Apúrate mi burrito

Que ya vamos a llegar



Tuquí, tuquí, tuquí, tuquí,

Tuquí, tuquí, tuquí, tu,

Apúrate mi burrito

Vamos a ver a Jesús.

With my donkey of the Savannah, I'm going to Bethlehem.

With my donkey of the Savannah, I'm going to Bethlehem.

If they see me, if they see me, I'm going to Bethlehem.

If they see me, if they see me, I'm going to Bethlehem.

Tuquí, tuquí, tuquí, tuquí,

Tuquí, tuquí, tuquí, tu,

Hurry up my donkey,

We are almost there.



Tuquí, tuquí, tuquí, tuquí,

Tuquí, tuquí, tuquí, tu,

Hurry up my donkey,

We are going to see Jesus.

One of my favorite things about Granada, the center square called Bib Rambla, is the foot-pedaled carousel for kids. I finally got my thing working so I could upload it.

Last night, I heard some drums near Gran Via…

*Note: I hope This Makes Up For My Last Post About Biden Christmas Noir.