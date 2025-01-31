Share this postThe Truth BarrierThe Sound Of Newborn LambsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Sound Of Newborn LambsCelia FarberJan 31, 202553Share this postThe Truth BarrierThe Sound Of Newborn LambsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore151ShareLambs here.The Truth Barrier is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.Subscribe53Share this postThe Truth BarrierThe Sound Of Newborn LambsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore151SharePreviousNext
Wonderful start to a Friday 👍
At first I thought it was Sanders complaining about Robert K…
and you still eat these people?