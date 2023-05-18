Note: I can’t “re-stack,” due to a glitch of some sort, so I cut and paste article into a new Substack.

I’m a broken record, but I hope one day people will realize that referring to self as “socialist” or “Marxist” is something one may want to reconsider.

Signed, Unrepentant Anti-Communist Since 1979

In Mao’s China, They Even Monitored Talking in Your Sl…