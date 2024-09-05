“ We ‘re not machines, but human beings.”

—Katja Wörmer

I just watched this utterly stunning clip by Claudia Jaworski, from Aug 28, Trial Day 27. She and her sister Natali Jaworski, known as The Jaworski sisters, are classical and outstanding reporters, bringing back a lost trade tool.

The interview!

As beam of light, as primary tool. The straight Q&A.

It is a must watch if you want to gain a true understanding of the Fuellmich trial and what it means for Germans.

The voices paint a picture. A story we can begin to understand, even if we are not Fyodor Dostoyevsky. I really urge everybody to listen to the whole thing.

Claudia brings back the essential (classical) soul of the journalist, also called “reporter” who represents the public, which in turn, represents the question mark.

”The public does not know. I am here to represent the public, and to ask.”

Claudia has also cornered a phenomenally rich nutrient bed for her Fuellmich coverage, by talking to the observers, supporters, and citizenry who faithfully come to the courthouse. It becomes clear: These good people, these good Germans, are not “merely” using their time and moral perception to defend Reiner Fuellmich himself, or per se; They see in the crucible of this whole case their nation, Germany, threatened with death, as a democracy. As a newly imagined democracy after 1945.

In that sense, Reiner, the Jaworski sisters, Elsa, Roger, and the whole team, could be seen as a kind of modern day White Rose (frightful invocation, I know, because of what befell them.)

People ask how they can help: Right now my main thought is: Support all the people who bring you the story. (Some listed above, with their pages linked.)



”The White Rose (German: Weiße Rose, pronounced [ˈvaɪ̯sə ˈʁoːzə] ⓘ) was a non-violent, intellectual resistance group in Nazi Germany which was led by five students and one professor at the University of Munich: Willi Graf, Kurt Huber, Christoph Probst, Alexander Schmorell, Hans Scholl and Sophie Scholl. The group conducted an anonymous leaflet and graffiti campaign that called for active opposition to the Nazi regime. Their activities started in Munich on 27 June 1942; they ended with the arrest of the core group by the Gestapo on 18 February 1943.[1] They, as well as other members and supporters of the group who carried on distributing the pamphlets, faced show trials by the Nazi People's Court(Volksgerichtshof); many of them were imprisoned and executed.

Hans and Sophie Scholl, as well as Christoph Probst were executed by guillotinefour days after their arrest, on 22 February 1943. During the trial, Sophie interrupted the judge multiple times. No defendants were given any opportunity to speak.”

The White Rose, Wikipedia

(It’s worth reading this White Rose Wikipedia page in full; It ends with a punch to the stomach for opposers of Covid tyranny.)

Disordered Moral Field

An attack on anti-Covid-ians who invoke The White Rose, by a Jewish periodical aimed at fighting anti-semitism, here. To read this is to have one’s mind scrambled.

Here is Claudia’s sister, Natali, drawing international attention to the case—the wider implications of it for all of us—in Spanish.

We owe thanks to all the Germans, (and non Germans) who kept the story alive all these months, as it became more and more clear what had happened. Again, and in haste, some of them are linked in this post, but not all. I am NOT intending to leave anybody out—only in a rush now. I intend to bring out as many small journalistic outlets as I can, in a future post. Feel free also to link them in comments.