Clip to menacing Joe Biden video here.

“Boy that looks like a dude.” (Rogan/Tripoli clip.)

Jüri Lina explains the Masonic origins of the Statue of Liberty, the documentary aired here twice, “In The Shadow Of Hermes.” I clipped the part about the “Statue of Liberty” (should be in quotation marks) and made a YT video:







Is she, or he, modeled on this 1797 painting of Lucifer?



It is not known, in the end, which Babylonian Goddess or whatever else The Statue was modeled on but that matters less than us all wrapping our heads around that we are bombarded since birth with Masonic symbolism presented as “America.”



Here, months ago, Ole Dammegard talked about illuminati symbolism, predictive programming in pop culture, and the possibility of a FF on the Statue of “Liberty.”

(He too takes the position that the statue represents Lucifer.)