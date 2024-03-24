I haven’t been trying to write so much as trying not to disembody, (leave the body or the soul,) and they’re not the same thing.

Cataclysmic events keep occurring, (since 1971) and writing is a form of trying to communicate back to myself if any of it is negotiable.

I want things out of my nervous system, I want to live.

Soon it will be Easter. And soon it will be spring.

I think we are beginning to see the daffodils, but we no longer take the bugs for granted as we once did.