It is being reported that at least 7 hospitals are under attack.

“Every day it keeps getting worse. Just when you think it can’t, it does.”

jelena_dlr

“Is there someone who will stop this madness???? Save these people and children!!!!!

“This feels to weird that I can watch this, like entertainment, and there is literally nothing I can do right in this moment. To know at this moment this is happening and all we can do is type our stupid comments hoping to boost. It feels…feels the powers are weaponizing our own media consumption, our inability to stop this to make more empathic? I don’t know but I hate this, that they are trapped there and we have to watch it, helpless from the sides.”

_antoinette.renee_

18h

When will this end?? This is the world’s most documented genocide and the world watches for 4 MONTHS!!!!!! @cij_icj stop this NOW!

God God God .... Help them for God's sake 😭😭

my_styled_living

19h

Oh my God!!!!!!!!! How many times can I write how much I hate his world!!! 💔💔💔💔💔💔😭😭😭

19h

Remember when they tried to convinced us they didn’t bomb the Baptist hospital? And since the world turned a blind eye, they got the green light to continue and bombed 7 hospitals afterwards and counting!!! 🤦🏻‍♀️

He was killed by a targeted strike hours after he was interviewed on Al Jazeera.

CNN: Israeli snipers shoot people trying to leave hospital, including teen age boy.

Over 13,000 children killed thus far.

“I left with my husband, who is blind. I was doing kidney dialysis. They destroyed the walls surrounding us as well as the doctor’s room. They ordered us to leave and fired at us, fired bombs and rockets on our heads from the top,” patient Rasmeya Saleem Abu Jamoos told Al Jazeera.

“They demolished the building. We left from the door, and we walked through sewage along with my husband. The Israelis then took my husband, and I lost my two bags. I cannot find them,” she said.

“The Israeli military, which used drones and loudspeakers to tell people to leave Nasser Hospital, said it opened “a secure route” to allow civilians to exit while medics and patients could remain inside.”

“However, witnesses and the medical NGO Doctors Without Borders (Medecins Sans Frontieres, or MSF) said those sheltering inside were afraid to leave after reports that people were shot at on their way out. The Israeli army also fired on people inside the hospital, including a doctor and a nurse.”

—Al Jazeera, article here.