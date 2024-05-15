JON RAPPOPORT

…According to the CDC schedule…

With a gun pointed at my head.

I wouldn’t vaccinate him at all.

I’ve been told the CDC expects every child to receive 70 shots in the arm between birth and 18 years of age.

I recently took a look at the CDC childhood vaccine schedule. I found the tables confusing.

But I did note the two lists of vaccines they want kids to take between birth and 15 months, and then between 18 months and 18 years old.

This isn’t the number of injections; it’s the number of vaccines.

Between birth and 15 months: 20 vaccines.

Between 18 months and 18 years old: 20 vaccines.

40 vaccines. FORTY.

20 during the most vulnerable period possible—birth to 15 months. And that doesn’t include vaccines the mother took during pregnancy.

So the CDC is Murder Incorporated.

Show me the hundred well done studies that prove 20 plus 20 vaccines are safe.

Also—show me one well done study against another large study of children who were never vaccinated. Compare overall health in the 2 groups.

No? You can’t?

There is no science going on.

Imagine this. A sales person approaches a parent. He says, “I have a very low-cost offer. Here are dozens and dozens of chemicals and random biological materials I can inject into your child between birth and 18 years of age. How about it? It’s a great deal.”

That’s what’s going on.

Psychopathic motherfuckers are going on.

It’s an open secret that, if you raise a child with good nutrition in an environment that has proper sanitation, and he gets exercise and sunshine, he’s way ahead of the game, as far as health is concerned. And if you can keep him away from toxic drugs, vaccines, pesticides, and other chemicals, he’s further ahead.

But none of this is MEDICAL. And that’s problem doctors face. They’re out of the game.

I have a question; and an answer. Where is the massive public fury aimed at the vaccinators? The answer is, people don’t want to believe they’ve been taken for such a devastating ride. They’ve spent their lives going along to get along, how can they stop now?

By stopping. That’s how.

They can stand up and say the whole program of vaccination has been a horror show from the beginning—not just the COVID injections.

They can stand up and call out all the doctors and nurses who’ve been putting poison into children and adults.

They can say healthy children don’t need shots unless their parents want them to get weak and sick. They can say sick people definitely don’t need vaccines, because the shots will drive them over a cliff.

They can exit the death cult. Vaccination has been a death cult since its beginnings. It’ll never be anything else. There is no such thing as a safe and effective vaccine.

They can say THAT.

—If you think you just read a “rant,” read it again, and show me the absolutely essential studies I asked for. In order to prove the vaccine schedule is safe. Not catastrophic. The honest studies don’t exist. Would you unleash 40 vaccines on millions of children without those studies? Would you?

-- Jon Rappoport