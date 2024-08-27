They Actually ARE Installing Kamala Harris; This Is A Terrifying Moment For "Our Democracy"
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Exposed It, Almost Like A Distress Signal To The American People--CNN CUT His Feed, Called His Campaign "Quixotic;" Is The Coup Already Accomplished?
Text above by Manorborn.
I don’t know what to say or do. It’s sufficiently repulsive to completely disassociate from reality at this point.
By the way ONLY narcissists make a huge fuss over how you pronounce their name.
This is a new low—brandishing grandiosity.
Nobody has trouble pronouncing her name. They want you to think she is exotic and you’re a racist.
If she had an ounce of class she would have nixed this distasteful, embarrassing performance.
These are the worst people in the world.
She will lose spectacularly and the ballot counting demons with boxes of preprinted straight one Dem votes will rescue her and then the machine algorithms will keep her a little ahead. Only a complete moron with no mathematical ability at all could see how blatant the steal was in 2020. It was mathematically impossible, not just implausible, for Biden get nearly every vote after 10:30 eastern, but only in the battleground states. The graphs show all of it. Not possible. Fake results with ridiculous and obvious fraud. Voting graphs don’t have straight vertical lines on them, yet the battleground states all did and all after dark. We are post-republicans now. The ENTIRE govt participated in it. Everybody.
The type of person this style of manipulation works on really scares me.