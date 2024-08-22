Just Don’t Call It Communism

I’m trying to figure this out. Tim Walz is like a clear-glassed aquarium into the (to me) shocking reality of the normalization of unapologetic communism (not “socialism”) in the upper echelons of the Democrat billionaire class, the so called “elite.”

I am alone in my shock, it’s quiet in here. I just feel a little queasy.

Welz went to China 30 times and came home singing Mao’s and China’s praises, and was fully funded? By CCP? Certainly? By USA? That too.

So how does it all work?

Welz and his wife, (who apparently loved the smell of burning rubber tires in the Minneapolis riots enough to leave the windows open,) honeymooned in China? And guess what date they chose for their wedding?

The anniversary of the massacre at Tienanmen Square.*

Who does that?

CCP agents? Or is that too simple? They weren’t undercover agents, that’s what’s so disturbing and confusing. It was all out in the open, and they met with precisely zero opposition from any United States agency, despite 30 trips in which they brought American students over to be brainwashed.

How come this is not really a big deal?

It gets worse—so much worse. I’ve created a museum of horrors here, of Tim Welz’ CCP love-in.

I’ve clipped outtakes from articles, and placed links to the articles themselves below the images.

I’ve interspersed other items of interest I hope speak for themselves, to make a collage.

There’s commentary at the end.

—CF

Outtakes from articles:

Alternative Angle: Walz A CIA Agent? Double Agent?

Where Is Kamala’s Father? And What Do The Doritos Signify? Communists Do Not Share Doritos.

[Is this product placement? Is Doritos part of the NWO plot to kill people? Many large corporations in the US today are occultic.]

Here’s an article about Kamala Harris’ Marxist father who denounced her a a fraud.

Kamala Harris’ Father Called Her A “Pot-Smoking Joy Seeker…In The Pursuit Of Identity Politics,” And Said Her Ancestors Are “Turning In Their Graves.”

I could cite countless more examples. “Bill de Blasio,” (fake name) former Mayor of my hometown New York City, honeymooned in Cuba, and later worked with the Sandinistas in Nicaragua, before rising to political heights in New York, eventually becoming a disastrous Mayor in a long line of disastrous socialist Mayors.

Nothing to see here?

I see warning boulders crashing through the years that were ignored, normalized, or made cute.

First of all:

Why do so many Marxist Dem political superstars honeymoon in communist countries?

Joe and Jill Biden married at the United Nations and honeymooned in communist Hungary.

In Hungary, they met (no surprise) with communist officials. And then what?

Then they waltz back to America, and take a glass elevator all the way, until this SOB is the President of the United States.

My father would have said: “Put me on the hog train.”

I think there were only a handful of Americans who actually understood the nature, depth, and severity of “communist” infiltration, and they were both marginalized, detested, mocked, and in most cases killed off in strange accidents and plane crashes.

From this point on, the collage is non linear. Each item is inended to point to the greater whole, but they’re fragments, puzzle pieces along the way.

American Democrat Party Communists Are Very Rich (And Don’t Share Doritos.)

Some images above are from this FBI report on Communist Party USA and Radical Organizations 1953-1960.

Commentary:

“Communism” remains a taboo in the post Cold War post McCarthy United States, and indeed the word is close to useless—a word that inflames, misdirects, and cast little or no precise light.

What can we say instead?

The Anaconda

Massive, malign forces, backed by central banks going back over a century, have been subverting all forms of freedom, all forms of life, in the US for roughly a century, but maybe more. This force is behind everything that sounds liberated and progressive, but functions as more and more enslavement, demoralization, death, murder, poison despair and suicide.

“Public Health” is its latest drag costume to usher in Marxist totalitarianism under the guise of infectious disease control. I said it then, but found no audience: AIDS was a Marxist octopus, as Covid was—Covid made it easier to see how “the anaconda” uses everything it can, but especially peoples innate fear of contagion, to speed up the death march toward One World Government (New World Order.)

What comes to me when I look over these reported facts about Walz and Harris is that we’re still missing the point. Tim Walz being a “communist” is not the story. Rather, Tim Walz has been set up, sponsored, endorsed, elevated, and finally made VP candidate inside the US system as a foaming Maoist fan-girl, and CCP communist propagandist. Literally.

That means this is in the bones of the nation, it means we’re surrounded by “them,” and that as Vladimir Bukovsky (and others) warned, the “West” has long been but a potting ground, indeed greenhouse, for “communist” agendas. Yet these people tend to be elitist billionaires, and in 2024, I don’t think they ever even utter the word “workers.”

The workers in the United States support Trump. Or, to a lesser degree, and in a different way, RFK Jr.

Neither are communists, whatever else they may be.

As I’ve written about before, I notice a very American “OP” especially among academia, to shut down and shame anybody who cries “communism!” It’s still considered boorish and unsophisticated.

Were the McCarthy Hearings, the “Second Red Scare” an ingenious psychological operation, planned by the KGB, in cahoots with an infiltrated CIA, to render “anti-communism” cancerous and disreputable for the next century?

The chapter of history is synonymous with paranoia, derangement—cast as a terrible fever that swept over the nation and almost made us smelly fascists. But instead thanks to people like Edward R. Murrow, we evaded that dreadful fate.

This subject is so vast, deep, complex and frankly depressing, that I also tend to avoid it. But the 1950’s is where to see the roots to understand this precipice to the final abyss. If we were to become a “communist” nation, we wouldn’t even get the music, or the poetry, or the marching bands, or anything.

Woke is like tertiary syphilis—the final agony. Nothing good.

Here’s my 2019 two part article and interview with Bukovsky for The Epoch Times.

I’m sorry but I think you have to subscribe to ET to read it.