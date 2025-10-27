I pulled both pieces, due to the antagonistic rudeness of the comments. I’m now declaring a moratorium on the impossible subject of Israel/Palestine. It’s temporary—a time out.

I can’t control the comments—everybody, paid or unpaid subscribers—can comment. I’m not going to apologize for wasting my own day writing two pieces that I had to de-publish.

Naomi Wolf was accused of inventing her own death threats. Blumenthal of being, of course, a “vicious anti-semite,” and I was accused of “promoting” said vicious anti-semitism, while pretending to “grapple,” with the subject.

No morę grappling.

We’re simply not going to discuss it anymore; It’s a Death Star. It’s not worth the radiating trauma, or potential libel. Or just the sheer trauma of everybody having to get flogged all the time, from both directions.

I thought people could stay calm enough to encounter views not identical to their own but no—people just go nuts in the presence of difference of opinion on this. Marshall Rosenberg called it “enemy images,” and today’s forays into bridging the divide only brought home the realization that the pathology is worse than I realized.

It’s impossible! Just an impossible subject that brings out the worst in people.

In me too.

I’m gonna let everybody think whatever they want.

I apologize to Naomi Wolf for the false accusations leveled against her in the comments section, and for creating the situation in the first place. I was hoping we were getting closer to the dissolution of warring “sides” or that we could at least agree that the facts about Oct. 7 are neither trivial nor anti-semitic in nature.

Enemy images. Accusations. Diagnoses of mental illnesses and evil intentions. No space at all to wonder about anything, to try to figure anything out, factually, or historically.

Anybody who posts either an accusation, a diagnosis of a pathology, or any other kind of slander will be permanently banned.

I thank all who commented politely, with open minds.

If I ever do address it again, it will be strictly factual, news oriented.

Once more, one last time: I see a clear continuum HIV, Covid-mania, and Likud-ism. Same mentality. Enemy images, and a craze for “eradication.”

This mentality says: There can only be peace on earth when everybody is vaccinated, when Palestine is purged of Palestinians, and when all anti-semitism has been found, punished and purged.

Same people—NWO, Agenda 2030, all the way.

When will people understand how dangerous it is to peddle the notion that the world can, or should, be made safe?

And the people for whom the world was as unsafe as unsafe gets, the children—they were never asked how they felt.

Watch “Stolen Steps” here.

Clip here.

Gaza has the largest number of child amputees in the world.

Link here.

Anybody can type in “Gaza” on Instagram or X, and see what they are prepared to see.

If I post more on this, and I will, probably, it will be real stories about real people, choosing life and joy despite the pure hell they have been through.

I am extremely moved by these stories. If that makes me evil and anti-semitic, then call me evil and anti-semitic. It matters less than anything I can think of.

I hope one day we can all find a way to focus eyes, ears, and souls on the raw truths of what happened these last two years, without needing to attack other people for what they perceived.