Commentary from Aleksandr Dugin being interviewed by youtube canceled Glenn Diesen. Dugin's daughter was murdered/assassinated. Someone said the most powerful weapon the oppressor has against the oppressed is the mind of the oppressed. We need to find ways to remove the harmful programming of the post modernists/architects of technocracy and replace it with something wholesome and life affirming. As someone living in the West, I argue it needs to be Roman Catholicism here since that is a tradition that is universal, is the foundation of the institutions of The West and provides the best spiritual defense if enough of us use it collectively. If you live in the East, then it needs to be Orthodox Christian, imo. Anyhow, leaving that discussion to the side, you might find it worthwhile to consider the perspective of Dugin. https://rumble.com/v5gafgt-crisis-of-modernity-and-liberalism-and-eurasianism-as-the-solution-aleksand.html
Thank you Celia. I share another from the Orthodox tradition. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BcbKoY7XpJE. A psalm of David
Have mercy upon me, O God, according to thy kindness:
According to the abundance of thy mercies, blot out my transgressions.
Wash me thorughly from mine iniquity, and cleanse me from my sin.
For I acknowledge my transgressions: and my sin is ever before me.
Against You, You only, have I sinned, and done what is evil in thy sight:
So that You are justified when You speak, And blameless when You judge.
Behold, I was brought forth in iniquity; and in sin did my mother conceive me.
Behold, You desire truth in the innermost being,
And in the hidden part You will make me know wisdom.
Music: Padre Seraphim Bit-Kharib