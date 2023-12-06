No Advent Calendar today. Some nights I just don’t sleep—it’s now 5:24 am.
I’m thinking about Reiner.
All the many years I thought about, and studied Tranströmer’s incredible poem “To Friends Behind A Frontier,” (which he wrote for two friends in former GDR,) I never understood it like I do right now.
This poem is for Reiner Fuellmich.
(And for his wi…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.