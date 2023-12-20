”Some wise man once said that sin is that which is unnecessary.”

The Sacrifice, Andrei Tarkovsky

It’s Over.

Is it over?

THIS JUST IN: Supplemental report from John Day MD:



​”Dima, at Military Summary Channel, opens with the case, presented at the command-level in Russia, that Ukraine has spent its credit-line, that which it can reasonably be able to service in the longer term, which is the fundamental reason that western funding, essentially war-loans, is drying up. This is the banker's approach to wars.

“I see the potential counter-attack to the western/global financial regime (Russia's "real adversary", I believe) as being that the "Ukraine" will cease to exist as such, and all debt claims will be repudiated as "odious debt", by whatever political entities arise to replace "Ukraine", one of which is already Russia. The massive debts will be defaulted on, and the collateral, the lands, factories and people of Ukraine, will not be seized, because the "Ukraine" as a party will have ceased to exist, and foreclosure will not be possible against Russia and allied states. This will be another factor to hasten the collapse of the global $US financial regime.

Also, Dima says that Commander of Ukrainian Forces, General Zaluzhny, has said that the army needs 500,000 more soldiers. Zelensky balked, but seems to be accepting that today. However, it is politically impossible to carry out, so Catch-22 for the Zelensky puppet-regime...

​ Ukraine's Losses Are 383K Soldiers And 203 Billion Dollars. Military Summary 2023.12.19

Ukraine’s Intelligence Chief admits there are no More Troops without “Forced Mobilisation”​ The levels of force are already grossly excessive, and have been all year.

https://www.globalresearch.ca/ukraines-intelligence-chief-admits-there-are-no-more-troops-without-forced-mobilisation/5843693

Ukrainians tell MP they would give up citizenship to avoid conscription

Some 74% of men and 65% of women said they would opt to hand over their passports in Facebook surveys

https://swentr.site/russia/589300-ukrainians-renounce-citizenship-bezuglaya/”

—John Day

What was it all about?

Are there any men left in Ukraine?

Why does Jens Stoltenberg have a job?

How safe does NATO make you feel? How about the European Union, or the Land Of the Free?

Anthony Blinken saying, as he does so skillfully, something and nothing in particular at the same time. So much for America’s “support” until “the end.”

Support of what? —one was not permitted to ask.

Anybody else lose friends from not being into this, not “supporting” this NATO sh#@tshow?

We all listened to Mearsheimer like within the first day, remember? And we could hear and discern (and conform) that he was correct, and he gave us the context that had been taken from us by the Monarch Mind Control/Mass Media/Dem/Normie set.

And now that his sober analysis (and that of other grownups around) has born out, (vindicated) and yours too, you can look forward to nobody (former friends) estimating your ability to discern reality higher than they did before. SO. Remove people with low or non existent instincts from your life, or rather, once they’ve already left, be glad. I’m getting tired of condescension.

I lost a close friend of 40 years over this. We were like The “Titanic” suddenly hitting an iceberg. He had Euro/Swedish media piety on his side and used it to make me feel ashamed. or so I felt. It was just a weird, ice cold thing all of a sudden. Like I was a Putin Imperialist, thirsting for innocent countries to be “invaded” “without provocation.” He had all his Putin contempt/hate in perfect order, just as the normies did with Trump in 2016.

I begged him to watch “Ukraine on Fire,” but no. There was not even an answer.

Actually, that was my answer.

Do I miss him?

Goodness, yes. The version of him before he allowed them to lay down so many tarps of distortion via Swedish state (a redundancy) media on his previously excellent mind. Yes.

We’ll lose our remaining friends over Gaza, Monarch-shocked into pretending it’s not, somehow “ethnic cleaning” and not a “genocide,” but rather, sensible Christian-Conservatism; But within those thin denials, lies also something genuinely incomprehensible.

Genuinely incomprehensible.

You can maybe still be polite. No need to shout.

The Matrix-ey thing is though, they’re thinking the same thing about you. That you just up and walked off the map of civilization. You became a communist. A terrorist. A “Hamas lover.” A self-hating Jew. An anti-semite. You don’t understand the threat of Islam. And so forth. No point answering.

This is an excellent piece on the subject—again by Mearsheimer.

An outtake:



”What Israel is doing in Gaza to the Palestinian civilian population – with the support of the Biden administration – is a crime against humanity that serves no meaningful military purpose. As J-Street, an important organization in the Israel lobby, puts it, “The scope of the unfolding humanitarian disaster and civilian casualties is nearly unfathomable.”[1]

“Let me elaborate.

“First, Israel is purposely massacring huge number of civilians, roughly 70 percent of whom are children and women. The claim that Israel is going to great lengths to minimize civilian casualties is belied by statements from high level Israeli officials. For example, the IDF spokesman said on 10 October 2023 that "the emphasis is on damage and not on accuracy." That same day, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced: "I have lowered all the restraints – we will kill everyone we fight against; we will use every means."[2]

“Moreover, it is clear from the results of the bombing campaign that Israel is indiscriminately killing civilians. Two detailed studies of the IDF’s bombing campaign – both published in Israeli outlets – explain in detail how Israel is murdering huge numbers of civilians. It is worth quoting the titles of the two pieces, which succinctly capture what each has to say:

“‘A Mass Assassination Factory’: Inside Israel’s Calculated Bombing of Gaza”[3]

“The Israeli Army Has Dropped the Restraint in Gaza, and the Data Shows Unprecedented Killing.”[4]”



—John Mearsheimer

Mike Wallace, Member of European Parliament, “…And now you want another billion for these merchants of death?”

I don’t like memes. But sometimes they serve some kind of crude communication purpose.

Friends: Continue to think straight.

We’re batting close to a thousand, in terms of not falling for OPS, but we’re running low on friends, and it’s getting truly painful.

Neil Young sang, “How I lost my friends, I still don’t understand.”

But then the Covid “vaccine” came along and…we lost Neil Young.

We’re losing our people, our bonds, our memories, our reasons to smile. I do not take this part of it all lightly. I can’t tell if I’m hurt, angry, sad, numb, or all four.