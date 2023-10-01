Last night, I drove in torrential rain toward Granby, CT. It was pitch dark, and I saw an injured fox by the side of the road. I pulled over, got out of the car, and walked toward him. He was dragging himself with an injured leg. He stopped, sort of sank down, and then looked up at me.
For a moment, he sat still by the side of the road, with the woods…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.