Trump In Open Fury Against Israel, For Overreacting To Iranian Missile Trump Says Did Not Hit Target. Curses With F. Commands Israel: "DO NOT DROP THOSE BOMBS. IF YOU DO IT IS A MAJOR VIOLATION."
Spell Breaking? Media Reporting Trump is Very Angry At "Iran, Israel," Both, Lashed Out At Both. MSNBC Tries To Pretend The Story Is "About" Trump's Temper. He's Angry At Something Very Clear
Earlier coverage today, “Fog Of Peace,” here.
But Trump said in the clip above before boarding AF1 that the Iranian missile did not hit any target. I see no real backing for all these “both sides’ headlines.
If Iran fired a missile after the ceasefire, and it hit no target, Trump is saying to Israel: “STICK WITH the spirit of truce.”
All we have now is everybody on “all sides” using this one missile to get back into hysteria/Armageddon mode.
Is there no international body capable of determining a) what time did the missile fire? b) did a missile fire at all after truce? c) if so, at what time? d) what did it hit? e) how can we know this? f) We can’t take Israel’s word, via social media bots, for the truth about this one missile.
Obviously.
Theatre.
I’ve taken a break from all the newspeak over the past week or so which peaked over the weekend when I just shut it all off and went up to the Catskills for a music festival. What a joy it was to just get away for a while and listen to great sounds along with many other beautiful people.
Coming back to so called reality, in the heat of this storm we are in, I feel it’s best to stand back and watch things unfold; nobody knows the whole story or where the chips are going to fall. It’s just too easy to be a critic especially online where you can say anything knowing some people will fall for it. So hears a bit of advice from someone who’s been pursuing peace, both internal and external, for the past 50 plus years - Take a deep breath. And take a step back and watch it all unfold. Who knows? Maybe it’s not the end of times. But remember for every one of us, no matter how strong or infallible we think we may be, there is a final chapter. I want mine to be all about healing and being, as St Francis said, an instrument of peace. And if enough of us come to the same commitment, including people like Trump, Putin, and all the rest, maybe there is some hope for the human race. But it’s going to take some teamwork and not everyone shouting each other down and fighting and pretending we know what is the right way to go.
Thanks for listening to my latest rant.