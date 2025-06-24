Earlier coverage today, “Fog Of Peace,” here.

But Trump said in the clip above before boarding AF1 that the Iranian missile did not hit any target. I see no real backing for all these “both sides’ headlines.

If Iran fired a missile after the ceasefire, and it hit no target, Trump is saying to Israel: “STICK WITH the spirit of truce.”



All we have now is everybody on “all sides” using this one missile to get back into hysteria/Armageddon mode.

Is there no international body capable of determining a) what time did the missile fire? b) did a missile fire at all after truce? c) if so, at what time? d) what did it hit? e) how can we know this? f) We can’t take Israel’s word, via social media bots, for the truth about this one missile.



Obviously.