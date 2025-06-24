The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
R!CKYRANTS's avatar
R!CKYRANTS
1h

Theatre.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jeff Schreiber's avatar
Jeff Schreiber
1h

I’ve taken a break from all the newspeak over the past week or so which peaked over the weekend when I just shut it all off and went up to the Catskills for a music festival. What a joy it was to just get away for a while and listen to great sounds along with many other beautiful people.

Coming back to so called reality, in the heat of this storm we are in, I feel it’s best to stand back and watch things unfold; nobody knows the whole story or where the chips are going to fall. It’s just too easy to be a critic especially online where you can say anything knowing some people will fall for it. So hears a bit of advice from someone who’s been pursuing peace, both internal and external, for the past 50 plus years - Take a deep breath. And take a step back and watch it all unfold. Who knows? Maybe it’s not the end of times. But remember for every one of us, no matter how strong or infallible we think we may be, there is a final chapter. I want mine to be all about healing and being, as St Francis said, an instrument of peace. And if enough of us come to the same commitment, including people like Trump, Putin, and all the rest, maybe there is some hope for the human race. But it’s going to take some teamwork and not everyone shouting each other down and fighting and pretending we know what is the right way to go.

Thanks for listening to my latest rant.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
34 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Celia Farber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture