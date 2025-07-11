Here Benz speak to Jeffrey Epstein, And Iran Contra.

“Once he arrived at the London home of a British arms dealer…”

Saagar Enjeti was not familiar to me, but his business partner and co-host Krystal Ball was, as she was one of the so-called journalists who infuriatingly flogged RFK Jr. about vaccines early in his Presidential race.

Palatable Outrage

People have been swooning over Enjeti’s take no prisoners interview with Tucker Carlson about Trump’s Epstein betrayal (posted below.)

It is a powerful show and I find not one word to disagree with, but I’d like to note that if you re-watch the Krystal Ball and RFK Jr. exchange, you’ll see that Enjeti is not merely saying nothing, he is in fact nodding, fairly vigorously.

Successful people in media know exactly what to condemn, in what tones, and when. It’s all a ballet of signaling, a bloodless Kabuki of reality sacrifice. They have to prove they can appear to be super interested in truth while at the same time constricting, controlling, and steering it.

Enjeti is having a moment of appearing to be a miracle of journalism, telling bold truth, boldly. The next thing to watch out for is people who say things in such a way that you resoundingly agree with every word. They want to draw you in through excitation—responding to podcasters as we once did to rock stars. They want you to be so impressed with the new articulators that you passively venerate them even though everybody in their comments sections is way ahead of them.

Why are they called “influencers?” Where are they minted and by whom?

Where were they when it counted? I consider anybody who did not loudly and unequivocally warn against mRNA in 2020 to be unsound and suspect, at best.

The Enjeti-Carlson viral video embodies the next big wave, the apparent overnight death of MAGA and populism, characterized by a new hemorrhaging loss of “trust in government” which mysteriously did not die in 1964, with the release of the Warren Commission report. It has had countless PSY OP hills on which to die since 1964, from countless assassinations, and “regime changes,” fromVietnam to Iran Contra to AIDS, 9/11, Covid, endless Middle East “wars,” and US “support” for Israel, even through mass child sacrifice in Gaza, but it apparently took this to finally break the spell. Which usually means a new set of spells have been written and are incoming.

Anti-Epstein-ism and anti-Trump ism (due to his Epstein refusnik-ism) are now palatable planks of the newly forming alignments in the media power structure. When they shift gears, they use powerful under currents, to pull along fish of all stripes and sizes.

One of the biggest revelations of this interview is Tucker saying Jeffrey Epstein’s brother reached out to him to assure him his brother did not commit suicide.

Not even Roseanne Barr is defending Trump now.

A mere two weeks ago, people were still getting flogged for disloyalty to Trump and anti-semitism.

Now the new thing seems to be people throwing up their hands at the whole thing and deciding to spend more time with their families.

What remains of the Trump/MAGA loyalist camp, like “Catturd” are trying to off-ramp the disaster onto to Pam Bondi, who can easily be thrown under the bus. And when that happens, they’ll try to magic wand everybody into forgetting what Trump himself said, and how he said it.

Ehud Barak is a key figure in the Epstein matter, whose name rarely comes up.

I saw that Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife were at the White House yet again, and asked Grok what the details were, and if we know what they talked about. The results were CREEPY AND BIZARRE:



Look what Grok answered!

What on earth is going on?



Deeply disturbed, I asked Grow why it had said Trump was not the U.S. President.

It corrected itself:

But Netanyahu was at the White House, this week!

News reports have included footage, from July 9, of Netanyahu handing President Trump his letter nominating him to the Nobel Committee for a Peace Prize.

Clip here.

Daily Mail article and video footage here.

Another odd thing I found was this:





Maybe pro-forma, I don’t know, but it struck me as odd. Something incomprehensible seems to be going on. Like every other day.

From Newser.com:



Then there’s this:

Catherine Austin Fitts connects the missing $20 trillion from the Pentagon, to Warp Speed, to the Epstein files, here.

Previous Epstein-Trump coverage from yesterday here.

(Apologies again for the error in the original headline, which was written late at night, and posted the wrong year for the Wolff/Truman podcast. It was 2024.)

