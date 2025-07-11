The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BDP's avatar
BDP
4hEdited

A few thoughts….its not over until the fat lady sings.

Trump and “his team” can’t reveal everything yet. As Catherine Austin Fitts states, “exposing that connection could destabilize the entire system”. We don’t want THAT do we?

Think of all that is going on in the world this very moment. The stuff that MSM DOESN’T speak about. That’s likely what President Trump is focused on which can explain why he made that statement. We don’t need that information now.

Do I have proof to substantiate? Nope; so my opinion is easy to dismiss.

But one thing I would advise is for folks on either “side” to resist getting caught up in moment to moment happenings as I’m pretty certain there is hopefully much progress going on behind the scenes to prevent the system collapse CAF references.

If you think about where we are today, tariff wins, prices going down, secure border, avoiding wars, etc., things are looking up!

And lastly, perhaps Grok forgot what year it was and just separated President with Commander In Chief confused. Wink

Oh and I forgot to add to my list of things looking up, the protections within the Big Beautiful Bill to prevent our minds from being hijacked. It contained provisions to protect us against Low Frequency Oscillations that are now being used in wearables. Check out this article: https://substack.com/home/post/p-167728859

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
SmithFS's avatar
SmithFS
5h

It's much worse in Britain. Starmer is a total sellout, as is Carney in Canada, and the Irish PM - what's the creep's name now?

Some Professor was on Russel Brand claims all this military buildup in Europe to defend against "Russian aggression/invasion" is just a ruse. What's really happening is they're prepping for Civil War when the people get so fed up with having their wealth stolen and enforced poverty, sickness & death due to "diseases" and "global boiling" and revolt.

Bad as Trump has become go to Canada, Australia, Britain or most of the EUSSR and you would be astounded. Compared to those arseholes Trump looks like a saint.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
27 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Celia Farber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture