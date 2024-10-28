“In the New History, nothing was judged—only counted.”

—George Trow, Within The Context Of No Context.

I watched yesterday’s MSG Trump rally—not all of it—but most.

It’s quite something to see a crowd like that in my native city of New York, and it made me a little homesick.

I’m in agreement with almost everything MAGA/MAHA people say.

But I also feel lost.

I was in my kitchen, it was raining outside; Sinem had come over to visit Rafa, who she has nicknamed “Croissant,” but whose girth is now such that I have embellished his nickname to “Port Authority Croissant.” I explain to Sinem how croissants in New York’s Port Authority bus terminal are about Rafa’s current size, and shaped just like him. I intend to feed him less—all three of them in fact.

Mixed Emotions

There’s a lot to love about the Trump phenomenon and there’s a lot to be nervous about: This post deals with the latter, mostly. There will be more posts, that will be more “positive.” I love the people of MAGA/MAHA, period, and I am interested in them (us) but sometimes…well anyway, here’s the piece:

I was cooking, as I listened to the rally.

The first thing I heard, when I turned it on, was Rudy Giuliani ranting forth hate speech, (that really is the right word here,) against the Palestinian people.

I could not quite believe my ears.

Why would such a thing be called for, or considered a good idea?

I turned off the faucet to hear him better. I didn’t realize Rudy was this far gone. And I didn’t “realize” Oct 2024 Trump rallies would include incitation for murdering more civilians than have already been murdered, in a “war” Trump is supposed to be…against? Or maybe he is only saying it would not have started had he been President. Why not? Would he have been able to intervene with the “events” of October 7 in ways that transcend what allegedly all of Israeli intelligence, surveillance, and military could not?

Rudy thundered talking points I did not realize were still Trump/MAGA approved, which means either that I have not been paying attention, or that Rudy is in some kind of…trouble, let’s just say:

“They won’t let a Palestinian in Jordan! They won’t let a Palestinian in Egypt! And Harris wants to bring them to you! ….(Crowd boos.)

“I’m on the side of Israel. You’re on the side of Israel. Donald Trump is on the side of Israel! And they’re on the side of the terrorists!”

He sounded really out of touch, to put it mildly.

Giuliani wants people to think “terrorists” did 9/11, when he was Mayor of New York.

Nobody thinks that anymore, Rudy, and we haven’t for at least 20 years. (Rudy was the pre-Trump/Trump. We all voted for him way back in the 90s, and felt a little guilty, and a lot safer.)

Rudy screams that Palestinian children have been “taught” to “kill Americans from the age of two.”

(You’re supposed to, thereby, endorse the killing of all Palestinian children—none are too young—that’s the message.)

Rudy rants, thus, as the (Zionist controlled) “US” enables, and profits off, the indiscriminate bombing of the Middle East, with our tax dollars.

Palestinian children, whatever they may have been “taught” are the ones being maimed and bombed to death by the tens of thousands, as we speak.

If that’s “virtue signaling,” I don’t care—it’s a fact, and I don’t owe it to Israel to turn my brain and soul upside down and inside out to accommodate their genocidal logic. Though I am “half-Jewish,” by birth.

Why do I owe an allegiance to Israel?

I don’t.

Israel has never defended me, or anything I care about, for one thing, and I’m done feeling guilty.

But why did MAGA/MAHA cheer Rudy Giuliani when he started attacking Palestinians, who have never done anything, (unlike Israel,) to harm Americans? Sometimes it seems like MAGA will cheer just about anything, on cue. Same can be said of the Harris/Walz crowd, without a doubt. That’s why political rallies are not for everybody.

Who’s Killing Americans? (Pharma/FEMA/Fauci/Covid Shots/Vaccines—)

Americans don’t have any experience… of being killed by Palestinians; Palestinians have a whole lot of experience being killed by Americans.

Rudy’s paranoid hollering is meant to somehow obscure this ghastly reality—to conflate wanting to “save America” with this ruthless AI driven killing machine.

It begs the question, then, is all of MAGA and MAHA complicit?

Conversely: Are all of MAGA and all of MAHA supposed to abandon all they (we) have, individually and collectively fought for because this kind of ignorant hate rhetoric is still bouncing off the walls at Trump rallies?

It’s like a check mate— feels like the Masons designed it this way. Escher stairs.

America is not “free” never mind “great” so long as it remains a vassal state of Israel.

So.

Where do you go with your “vote” if you love freedom and fail to hate Palestinians and wish them all dead?

It’s a real question. I have no answer.

At the very least, I can use my sovereign space here to object fiercely to Giuliani’s Zionist fawning, and lurid attack on Palestinians, who aren’t dying fast enough for him.

In addition, he speaks like a cult leader who has forgotten it’s never a good idea to tell 95,000 people what they think.

Imagine telling 95,000 people they are …”on the side of Israel.”

But he did. He actually did. And he was seeking, through this bizarre rhetoric, to seal the deal, conflate, overtly, Trump support with blank-check-for Israel support.

If you love America and want to save it, you will vote Trump. If you vote Trump, you are on the side of Israel. And if you are here (Madison Square Garden, yesterday) it means you love Trump and Israel equally and inseparably.

But many, many MAGA and MAHA people (myself included) do not “support” Israel’s genocides.

Why?

Must be “virtue signaling?”

No. Apart from the sheer human tragedy, which is off every scale, MAGA and MAHA people, and clear thinking Christians, generally understand that “Greater Israel” is a horrifying New World Order end game. [Greg Reese Video on Greater Israel linked. Please watch it if you have not seen it.]

Please comment if you agree or disagree that defending Israel is the same as adding and abetting a Godless, nationless, indeed "socialist” Albert Pike-ean New World Order project. This is at odds with MAGA’s promise of a return to American liberty, to put it mildly.

Also, Rudy, FYI, (as Greg Reese reported,) nobody thinks Hamas is what you claim it is. Nobody thinks Osama Bin Laden is who you claim he was. You can’t have “America First,” and “Israel first.” They are on a collision course. Israel seems to hate America, and believe we are stupid and blind, or some kind of battered wife with Stockholm syndrome.

New Yorkers have a pretty good idea who was behind 9/11. And who co-created the convenient asset of “Hamas.”

Occam’s Razor

Catherine Austin Fitts has repeatedly stated, that what we are witnessing is an accelerated Middle East land grab. .

If that sounds hyperbolic, please watch this clip in which Jared Kushner says waterfront property in Gaza “could be very valuable,” after Israel has “moved people out and cleaned it up,” and ends by assuaging interviewer’s fears that Gazans won’t be able to return with “…um…maybe but…I’m not sure there’s much left of Gaza at this point.”

He also had choice, slighting words for what “happened there,” one year after Oct 7.

“It’s a little bit unfortunate,” he says.

Breathtaking.

Is Rudy Giuliani, then, just MAGA fringe?

One can’t really claim that.

Many people are talking heatedly about this Mike Adams podcast, discussing the infiltration of MAGA/MAHA by Zionest funding.

Adams posits: What happens when Israel claims Hamas has tunnels under New York hospitals? We blow them up too?

Imagine pretending that Palestinians coming to the United States constitutes, in 2024, a primary threat to Americans.

‘When Henny Youngman was asked "‘How’s your wife?’ he said, '“Compared to what?”

—Barry Farber

Side note: My Jewish father loved Israel so don’t take this as me quoting him against Israel after his death, I wouldn't do that.

But, I think he would be deeply troubled by this post 2023 rendition of his beloved Israel. I could be wrong. My (non-Jewish) stepmother, Sara, in a nursing home, screamed a blood curdling scream, and hung up on me, when I suggested this (late October, 2023.) I called her back and apologized. I think she thought I had turned into a communist.

I felt like Kafka’s Gregor Samsa, transformed suddenly into a “gigantic insect,” when I started studying the history of Israel/Palestine, which I had maybe been primed to not look too closely at, (not that anybody said as much.)

I agreed with the…masked…student led….knee-jerk pro-Covid, Marxist

”left?”

“What has happened to me? he thought. It was no dream.”

—Kafka, The Metamorphosis

I think the “left” must have felt exactly like this, when, in 2020, they were horrified by Covid tyranny, and found themselves in bed with the “right,” in a blinding flash.

(Cue to say: “There’s no left or right anymore, it’s two wings of a death bird.”)

All I had said on that phone call was that I felt sympathy, grief, for the children being bombed, all the people—

“I think Barry would not support this—the mass slaughter of children…” I said. Something to that effect.

The appearance of this “sympathy” in the late fall of 2023 was what set off my stepmother’s scream, her feeling of betrayal, my feeling of morphing into an alien insect, and my eventual capitulation and apology.

“I was wrong to invoke what Barry might think,” I said, not wanting to traumatize my stepmother, or lose her love.

I, genuinely, did believe I was wrong—to try to speak for somebody who isn’t here to speak for himself.

When my Zionist, anti-Communist, conservative, Republican father died, in 2020, he died loving Israel and believing it could do no wrong.

That said, when endless Jewish colleagues and listeners, over the years, called to get him riled up about new outbreaks of “anti-semitism” in Paris or Brooklyn, I did once hear him slam down the phone, yelling: “I don’t have time to chase down every last instance of Jew hating. Call me back when you have proof of Jew killing.”

I made a mental note—you know I like distinctions and definitions.

Alan Dershowtitz, by contrast, has said he wants to bankrupt and render homeless anybody anywhere in America who expresses “anti-Semitism.” He says it point blank in this clip.

Indoctrinating Children? Compared To What?

Here’s Israeli children dictating back drilled in propaganda that Al Aqsa Mosque will “collapse, explode, disappear,” (sounds exactly like all the downtown NYC buildings on 9/11) and be replaced by the Holy Temple. They say they want to kill Arab children when they see them. They say the “Arabs” will one day all be dead except for those who become slaves.

I am not denying that Palestinian children are taught the same thing in the other direction, from the “age of two” as Rudy hollers. But Rudy commits the grave propaganda sin of extreme de-contextualization, which renders all of reality, morality, and sanity (thereby) out of reach.

Who started it?

Rock, paper scissors: The clip linked above, from a British TV show, from 30 years ago, can possibly rightly be called “anti-Semitic” due to the facial caricature of the Shamir puppet; But the accusation of “anti-Semitism,” as it is deployed and used, over and over and over and over, is un-corked as a bad genie that is meant to paralyze the witnesses with shame chemicals. Like the shellfish toxin Bill Cooper says were shot into JFK’s brain in 1963.

This ubiquitous “anti-semitism” is always a) coming out of nowhere, like an illness, or a “deadly virus,” sui generis, b) Worse by far than mass murder and massacres. This bad thing displaces mass murder, in fact, in the rock/paper/scissors sense—the way they have it.

What is it called when Puerto Ricans are maligned?

What did MAGA organizers think would happen when a comic made a joke about Puerto Rico as an island of garbage?

I listened to the whole performance; I liked it. But I don’t understand why the compulsion to hand the enemy ammunition.

Oh for Pete’s sake.

Not one MAGA person, including Puerto Ricans, will switch sides for anything, no matter what anybody says, at this point. And MAGA/MAHA has the numbers, and if people’s votes are counted, as opposed to the election running off a para-human algorithm, Trump/Vance will win. But now the media class have a way to synthetically induce a new crisis of 95,000 racist hateful Nazis in Madison Square Garden. We need this like a hole in the head.

To wit, this kind of dangerous rhetoric from the legacy anti-Trump media today:

Trump loathing is just socio-economic class warfare and snobbery. I’ve always said this. People vote Trump because they’re not rich enough to worry about ethnic jokes in poor taste. They have not lived a day of their lives expecting a world free of ethic jokes, and the removal of all such utterances won’t put food on their tables or gas in their cars. In any case, and more to the point, they (we) have been called every ugly name under the sun, including “deplorable,” “Nazis,” “terrorists,” “baying mobs,” “insurrectionists,” “racists,” “election deniers,” “disease spreaders,” and so on and so on.

The pearl clutchers like to pretend they don’t stigmatize the poor, the working classes—MAGA—every single time they open their mouths practically?

None of this will derail the Trump train. It’s huge because it loves something, and someone, (but above all some thing—country, for example) vs. the anti-Trump Harris train, which is thin, bought, and weak because it is only fueled by hate. Their strategy was to hate their way to victory and it did not work. A minority of Americans are woke, because only a minority, are rich enough to indulge in this luxury.

Here’s Chris Cuomo, of all people, explaining perfectly, part of the public’s undying affection for the uncouth Trump, from Queens:

Clip here.

And here’s an example what I love about MAGA.

On the other side, the Dem side, you get stuff like this— while pretending to be the nice guys, the good guys, the guys who have their decency in order:

Somebody went to great lengths to create this voodoo car.

It looks to be parked somewhere in New York City.

The more I look at it the more it shocks me. It does not merely imply assassination lust, but also, a thumb print, a signature, like serial killers like to leave.

Isn’t this a “hate crime?” Isn’t it against some very precise law to invoke killing a President?

Isn’t that worse than what that comedian said about Puerto Rico?

“And don’t you want your children to be healthy?”

—Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Is this “anti-semitic?”





Wouldn’t it be more accurate to call it hate speech and class contempt? In Germany they arrest people for comparing anything to the Nazi Reich—just ask C.J. Hopkins.

But this is the working hypothesis of the American media “legacy” media right now: The MSG Trump rally was the very opening of the portal, inviting the ghost of the German Nazis back in. Just like that, 95,000 Nazis manifested in midtown NY, who are… New Yorkers… of all ethnicities and backgrounds.

Shameful.

But reassuring. Because we all know when anybody starts throwing Nazis around, they have lost and they know they have lost.











