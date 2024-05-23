I’m taking steps to transform The Truth Barrier into a newspaper with many correspondents from all over the world. Let me clarify: If an event is newsworthy, it matters not what my opinions are, only that it gets covered adequately. So please don’t waste energy worrying about Trump for or against—rather, let’s keep our focus on what’s happening on the ground.

My friend Sal Gagliano got there early, and has been sending me great videos. Again: If we are to identify as a “newspaper,” we must report, so please—not the Trump fight!

I told Sal to talk to any many people as possible.

LIVE FEED.

Trump crowd v. AOC crowd.

Note from ED:



Background on AOC and her tone deaf, elitist, almost shockingly ignorant comments about Trump’s South Bronx rally, which she claims he would have to BUS his “friends” in to for attendance. Wow. Instead: Some 30,000 people turned out. This woman is such a fascinating disaster. Not many people are stupid enough to be fascinating, but she actually is/

As it always was and always will be, everything is social class. (Economics.) Like it or not, Trump appeals to the nation’s majority of working class Americans. It will be very interesting to watch MSM find ways to attack the new MAGA—black and Hispanic. Rolling out AOC is not going to cut it.

—CF