A few days ago, I posted about being happy that Catherine Austin Fitts placed “MYHA” as a opening to an article on Solari about health—a documentary from Japan on the health benefits of walking.

That evening, my son Jeremy came over and we designed a logo for MYHA T shirts (and more.)

Then he built our store, which is now open for business. Ta da!

It’s called Truth Barrier Store, and I have plans to create more items, including a Truth Barrier T shirt with some of our favorite sayings.

All items of clothing are priced at standard, and all are 100% cotton—an important health principle, since cotton matches the frequency of the human body.

Presently, we can only ship to North America. But that will change, I hope.

Now—my son was concerned: What if people order, and don’t like the items—as we have not yet had time to order one ourselves to see what they actually look like?

He was worried we would not have the funds to reimburse, as the company won’t allow returns, so that would be on us.

I don’t have a perfect solution, other than to say: The items of clothing are all 100% cotton so how wrong can we go?

I have to pull in more money now, and I have to overcome all my discomforts, phobias and allegiances to under-earning. I’ve never had sponsors (but am open to it) and funnily enough, never been offered investments from…foreign nations.

100% reader supported.

I see no shame in confessing that I associate money with anger, and the risk of people feeling in some way fleeced.

I promise I will never browbeat you about buying my products, but I will post the link at the end of each post, and will work to add more and more products that may interest people, over time.



Catherine Austin Fitts and Sofia Smallstorm have been two of my (female) inspirations, to understand that you can take a healthy attitude toward growth, community, and commerce you believe in. You can do it in a way that benefits people.

Sofia has an extraordinary online store, and in fact, she sent me one of her soaps, and I loved it so much I packed it to bring to Spain. (But had to remove it to close my suitcase.) She also has outstanding grounding products, and more.

A year ago, when I first started communicating with her about all this, a seed was planted.



”Could I do that?”



I hope some of you feel inspired, and able to purchase and enjoy, these first MYHA items.

I was asked what the symbolism of the stag is. I looked it up and was stunned at what I found:





Truth Barrier Store, is here.



