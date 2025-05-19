When I saw this, I did a double take.
Catherine Austin Fitts has placed MYHA as a thematic introduction on a health article, and in a sense, introduced it formally into the nomenclature.
Read the rest of the article here.
I love naming things.
I was getting very tired of only being associated with death, scandal, error, corruption, and mass murder. I wanted to be understood as somebody who is interested in life, and the language of life. And naming things.
So forgive me for being perhaps overly excited, but this is a big deal for me. And for us.
Many thanks to Catherine Austin Fitts.
Excellent Celia!
I am going to promote your original acronym whenever I have an opportunity.
MYHA!
Delighted for you. Must feel wonderful to be recognized for at least a fraction of the good you are doing, Celia... xox