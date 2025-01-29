Truth Barrier Watch Zoom For RFK Jr.'s Senate Hearing Starting In 20 Mins—3:45 Pm EDT
We Will Have 15 Mins To Choose Where We Want To Watch And Get The Live Feed Into The Zoom—Hearings Set To Start At 4 PM EDT
The Truth Barrier is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Celia Farber is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.
Topic: Celia Farber's Zoom Meeting
Time: Jan 29, 2025 03:45 PM Madrid
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89137478571?pwd=7FsO6sLLNQhKNOR9WcQaEbPMArPr7m.1
Meeting ID: 891 3747 8571
Passcode: 861780
---
One tap mobile
+15642172000,,89137478571#,,,,*861780# US
+16469313860,,89137478571#,,,,*861780# US
---
Dial by your location
• +1 564 217 2000 US
• +1 646 931 3860 US
• +1 669 444 9171 US
• +1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)
• +1 689 278 1000 US
• +1 719 359 4580 US
• +1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
• +1 253 205 0468 US
• +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
• +1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)
• +1 305 224 1968 US
• +1 309 205 3325 US
• +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
• +1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
• +1 360 209 5623 US
• +1 386 347 5053 US
• +1 507 473 4847 US
Meeting ID: 891 3747 8571
Passcode: 861780
Find your local number: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/kcIipgHB9e
Massive turnout at RFK Jr. hearing. [Link]
Prayers For Bobby. 🌟
The Truth Barrier is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Thank you Celia. I had thought the hearings for RFK Jr were Thursday. He must be confirmed. But I do not look forward to the smears that will be directed his way, and my Senator, Durbin, is one of the worst. He is deep state times ten.
Too painful to watch. I queried whether he'd be better served at an opportune moment citing a few names of senators who have benefitted from pharma largess. I'm not a statesman so were it me I would seize the moment, capitalizing on this event to tell the world that at least 2/3 of them is on the drug pushers payroll.