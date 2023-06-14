Tucker Carlson Broadcast Calling Out Neo-Con War Lies Shatters Records, 41 Million Views and Climbing
The Day Donald Trump Made A "Blood Enemy Of The Most Powerful Organization in Human History."
Over 40 million people have listened to this broadcast by Tucker Carlson. He lays out precisely why bringing down Donald Trump engulfed “permanent Washington,” since and became its permanent obsession. Since he said the thing you must not say: There were no weapons of mass destruction in Iraq.
IT WAS A LIE.
Tucker says, rightly I believe, that Trump se…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.