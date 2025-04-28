Two Canadian public intellectuals, both on the left originally, both involved in the field of human psychology—Jordan Peterson and Gabor Maté.

I predict one of them is at risk of a breakdown.

As public figures, intellectuals, both have been very vocal about Israel and Gaza, on opposing sides, Maté having been born in Budapest in 1944, losing his grandparents, (they were killed at Auschwitz) and being temporarily separated from his mother, who placed him with strangers for five weeks to save his life.

The one I feel could suffer a breakdown is Peterson.

The reason I say this is because Maté stayed in his heart, (consistent with his training and work) while Peterson went into his head, on all this, and stayed there.

Leave aside the money—Peterson believes in his own mind, as a command center, and is surrounded by people who are invested in keeping him strictly mind-centered.

True, he is very emotional, at times, but he has made his head the center of power:

The idea that you think and reason your way to things and this will always deliver you to the right place.

Maté has not done this—he knows the dangers of repressing trauma, or painting it over with success. He knows himself, knows his trauma map, and know what kind of work is involved in becoming a true, real person, after a lifetime of trauma.

I think Jordan Peterson got swept up.

The money has been colossal, the fame also, but I’m not “suggesting” that’s what shaped his strong, pro-Israel stance. I think he “thinks” it, from his mind, and therefore “thinks” it must be true and real. His trauma is still dictating that he has to go to his mind, not his body, or heart.



I hope I’m wrong but I believe he may not be able to juggle all these roles, all the things his paymasters expect and demand. The two-tone suits reflect this extreme fracture in him.



He needs help from Gabor Maté.