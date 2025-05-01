The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
agent Roger W.'s avatar
agent Roger W.
3h

I stopped going to all stores years ago, precisely because of the excessive lights. I get a bad hippocampal/amygdalar reaction.

I don't understand why "normal" people can put up with so much abuse all the time. The salary does not explain it. And they are not earning honor, power, or anything for the common good. Nothing. Lights are bad for everyone. It's negative utilitarianism: the greatest bad for the greatest number.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Keith Coolidge's avatar
Keith Coolidge
3h

More common side effects of Flagtl

agitation

back pain

blindness

blurred vision

burning, numbness, tingling, or painful sensations in the hands or feet

changes in speech patterns

confusion

decreased vision

depression

dizziness

drowsiness

eye pain

fever

headache

irritability

lack of coordination

nausea

seeing or hearing things that are not there

seizures

shakiness and unsteady walk

slurred speech

stiff neck or back

trouble speaking

unsteadiness, trembling, or other problems with muscle control or coordination

unusual tiredness or weakness

vomiting

weakness in the arms, hands, legs, or feet

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Celia Farber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture