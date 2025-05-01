Christy Stadelmaier

[Christy’s Substack]

“Thank you Celia for sharing this podcast, it sheds “light” on something that has been puzzling me recently. I was in a third “big box” store in as many weeks that had changed their lighting dramatically. The first time I couldn’t figure out what was going on, the second time I felt faint and had to rest for a moment on the merchandise and today’s was so bright I was driven from the store. I had already researched that it wasn’t my heart but the flickering of the LED’s that made me feel faint. I came home to the always candid Dr. Kruse’s interview on the harmful light radiation emanating all around us. I was fascinated by his focus on the latitude at which we live in relation to the quality of the light on our health and well-being. If we had been taught this important information, having grown up in a more favorable latitude, I now wonder whether I would have chosen to move to the NE for my adult life.

“As to the uptick in obnoxious retail lighting, I checked on that again before opening my email. I had to ask the AI about the topic because the search was useless. AI confirmed the feeling faint effect and as a remedy told me to shop elsewhere or wear sunglasses if I insisted on shopping at these places. A recent Presidential Executive Order is once again allowing incandescent light bulbs but I fear the damage is done. Goodby to “retail therapy,” Amazon will never be as therapeutic.”

AwakeRedPilled

[AwakeRedPilled Substack]

“He certainly is a strong character. He reminds me of a New Yorker - is he from there?

“Anyway - he’s a brain surgeon and what captured my attention was when he operated on his patients brains and exposed them to red light before closing them up .

“He said HIS patients left the hospital days earlier than the other patients.

“I personally have experienced peripheral neuropathy burning, all over and pins and needles and movement problems that all occurred after a visit to ER in California that left me with these problems I did NOT have prior to going in just to get an abscess removed.

“I was given FLAGYL IV overnight along with morphine and toradol, etc while waiting for a surgeon to drain the abscess .

“Within a week I could barely walk, struggled to talk, couldn’t drive for almost a year and that dragged on and I’ve seen 4 neurologists and had multiple MRI’s on spine and brain with nothing obvious showing up. I believe the FLAGYL caused the damage.

“Red light therapy at a local clinic for a few months twice a week exposing my body to red light and near infrared on a $53,000 coffin like light box made a HUGE improvement.

“Now I expose my legs to the sun for 20 mins a day and continue to work on my movement challenges which are 70% better.”

Both comments follow this post from yesterday, an interview with Dr. Jack Kruse.